Pop star Taylor Swift has again sparked rumors about her sexuality after fans on Twitter speculated that her new song Betty is about her love for a girl.

Is Taylor bisexual?

Swift released her new album "Folklore", the 30-year-old sang about a woman named "Betty" and how she is dreaming of "her" all summer long and states that she regrets about their "relationship" ending.

Swift also adds on the song that she was "only seventeen" and that she "doesn't know anything", adding that she misses "Betty". Twitter users immediately hyped up Swift's eight studio album and trended worldwide for two straight days, as reported by The Sun.

The majority of the listeners speculated that Swift had come out as bisexual. Through the years, Swift has been public with her relationships, including Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston.

Swift is now dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2016. Alwyn starred in "The Favourite" featuring Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Colman.

Swift says she's straight

Despite years of speculations about her sexuality, Taylor Swift clarified in an interview that she is straight. She said she felt compelled to champion LGBTQ causes because the rights of the community are being stripped, and that white cisgender males are the ones who are calling the shots in the country.

Swift was criticized in the past for not talking about politics and using her influence to get the youth involved has discussed her sudden shift to talk about government and human rights issues in a rare interview with Vogue magazine because of the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential Elections.

In the September 2019 issue of Vogue, she said that rights are being stripped from everyone who is not a straight, white cisgender male. She said she did not realize it until recently that she could advocate for a community that she is not a part of.

Swift's controversial music video, "You Need to Calm Down" featured some of the most famous queer celebrities and it ended with a plea for fans to sign a petition to support the Equality Act in order to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in their places of work, their homes, their schools, and other public places.

The music video, and her recent campaign for LGBTQ rights and being open about being an ally for the community, have earned her praises as well as criticism, with some people accusing Swift of using the community to gain more followers, for "queerbaiting" and doing performative allyship.

In the Vogue interview, she described the conversation that she had with her friend and singer Todrick Hall, and she said how the conversation made her feel devastated that she had not used her influence to support the LGBTQ community.

Swift said that two years ago, they were in a car together and Hall asked her what she would do if her son was gay. She said that she was shocked that he had to ask her about it and it made her realize that she had not made her position on the matter clear enough or lough enough.

Swift added that she wanted her fans in the LGBTQ community to know that she is an ally and she wanted to be publicly clear about it, as reported by The Guardian.

