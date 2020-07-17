There is a reason why tabloids and gossip sites are very popular. The public always wants to know what the famous stars are up to, and most are curious about their private lives. However, not everything that we read online and in tabloids are real, some are just made up to rake in views and to increase sales.

There are so many stories and rumors that are fabricated, and some are outright impossible and weird. With that being said, here are some of the most ridiculous celebrity rumors:

Keanu Reeves

The "Mr. Nice Guy" of Hollywood is not safe from rumors. A lot of people think that he is immortal. A site named KeanuIsImmortal.com claims that the actor has not aged and has posted images of men throughout history that looks like Reeves. The thing is, it is not impossible to have a historical lookalike. It could just be pure coincidence and it does not mean that he is immortal.

Stevie Wonder

For years, a conspiracy theory that Stevie Wonder is not blind has been circulating online. But this theory is offensive to blind people and also disrespectful to the singer. Unfortunately, some people believe that this theory is true. The real story is that Wonder was born six weeks premature. He spent some time in an incubator which resulted in ROP or retinopathy of prematurity, which is a condition wherein the retinas of the eyes detach, which attributed to his blindness.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Whoopi Goldberg Dying? Tabloid Claims Actress is 'Wilting Away'

Katy Perry

The death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey is one of the most famous unsolved mysteries of all time. She was brutally murdered in her own home when she was just six years old. There are some conspiracy theorists that believe that Ramsey was not dead and she grew up in hiding. Eventually, she became one of the most famous pop stars today: Katy Perry. The two have some resemblance, but the theory does not make any sense.

Beyoncé

In 2016, a conspiracy theory involving Beyonce and Sia emerged on Brazilian social media. The theory claims that Beyonce kidnapped pop star Sia and held her hostage in her basement, forcing her to write hit songs for her. The #SaveSia hashtag made rounds on Twitter. The rumor started after a Billboard article in 2015 quoted Sia who said that collaborating with Beyonce is like a writing camp.

Taylor Swift

An image cropped up online of a woman named Zeena LaVey, and the public automatically saw her striking resemblance to pop star Taylor Swift. LaVey is a high priestess of the Church of Satan. Rumors then started circulating, including one that said that Swift is a clone of LaVey. Swift and LaVey have yet to debunk the rumor, but it is assumed that the rumor does not check out.

Justin Bieber

There have been conspiracy theories about "lizard people" for years, and recently, pop star Justin Bieber was sucked into the rumor mill. Back in 2017, BuzzFeed reported that an Australian article quoted people saying that they'd seen the singer shape-shift into a lizard form. Of course, there is no concrete evidence plus it is biologically impossible.

Related Article: Kanye West Still Running for President, Files for FEC

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.