Americans cannot savor their favorite beer brands at the moment while the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a shortage of aluminum cans, thus the beer shortage.

Due to bars and restaurants halting in operation during the novel coronavirus lockdown, there is currently a lack of beers in kegs.

The shortage of the humble aluminum can could be one of the most mundane items in daily life, but the supply dilemma is forcing brewers including Brooklyn Brewery, Molson Coors, and Karl Strauss to halt the production of the breadth of brands available for selling and amplifying concerns of out-of-stocks.

According to Adam Collins, Molson Coors' spokesman, ​​"Everyone who makes anything that goes into a 12-ounce can is being challenged to some respect," reported News Advance.

The consumption of alcohol could have also resulted in the shortage of beer.

Warehouses are not as packed as they regularly are and in states including Pennsylvania, beer breweries are working to keep up, indicated ABC 7.

To help mitigate the prevalence of the coronavirus, health experts have advised the public to avoid crowded locations. The beer that were initially served at bars and restaurants is being made available through cans for drinkers in lockdown at home.

According to the industry group the Aluminum Association, "The aluminum beverage can manufacturing industry has seen unprecedented demand for this environmentally friendly container prior to and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," reported Miami Herald.

Prior to canned beverages being difficult to come by at grocery stores, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in cleaning supplies being initially out of stock, then it was toilet paper that were not being stocked from grocery shelves.

"I started a diet a little bit over a year ago and I gave up sugar. Cherry Coke Zero just became my go-to drink of something I could just have as a little treat," Sheri McGuffin of Bardstown, Kentucky reported to 11Alive.

There is relatively more demand for beer cans as some individuals, the majority are millennials, have been drinking more while COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing measures are imposed.

Also, Americans stockpiled beer cans during the spring at the time quarantine orders were initially being implemented across the country.

Beer initially placed in kegs at bars and restaurants has shifted, along with other alcohol types, to being made available at retail stores and through online channels and are usually in cans. The boom of pantry loading in the spring has amplified the dilemma by pushing brewer supply chains in a blow.

"Can supply is a big deal," according to Paul Gatza, Senior Vice President for the Brewers Association, the trade association representing the United States' craft breweries, "We are seeing extended wait times for can orders and also some of the smaller players not having orders fulfilled. Expect to hear more about can shortages across beverage companies."

As new beverages are being sold in the market inside cans, other steadfast can customers are leaning away from plastic bottles due to environmental concerns surrounding plastic pollution.

Without specifically mentioning that they were having trouble finding soda cans, consumers stated that they were finding it difficult to find Fresca, Coca-Cola Cherry Zero, and other soft drinks on Twitter.



