Ellen DeGeneres brought back her popular talk show while undergoing quarantine, but she faced reproving comments during its debut episode and eventually caused her to remove the video from social media.

Production on DeGeneres' show had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the daytime talk show host has been filming an "at-home edition" being posted on YouTube.

She resumed her program on Monday, April 6, but her return was marred by disapproval.

DeGeneres, 62, was practically "cancelled" on Twitter after she jokingly compared her being quarantined at home to being incarcerated.

Her relaunched eponymous talk show after a three-week hiatus offered up the anticipated platitudes and celebrity guests (John Legend and Chrissy Teigen).

She ignited backlash, from her palatial mansion in Southern California when she made the awkward comparison, "One thing I've learned from being in quarantine is that ... this is like being in jail."

The virtual show filmed by actress Portia de Rossi, her wife, from one of their multi-million dollar California homes.

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people - this is like being in jail, is what it is," DeGeneres commented.

She reasoned out, "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay."

The 62-year-old American host also said that she feels bad for college students, children at home, and parents.

The traditional studio parts have been replaced with video calls to celebrities, highlights of popular videos all over on social media, and talks with executive producer Andy Lassner and the show's resident DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

DeGeneres expressed gratitude for healthcare workers, first responders, and other employees risking their health by devoting during the coronavirus pandemic.

After making the joke that fell flat, she laughed and said, "The jokes that I have."

A video posted to the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" official Twitter account including the joke was subsequently deleted.

Viewers who consider the comparison insensitive responded to the Emmy award-winning comedian. "Oh the jokes that you have.... my son is in prison facing a chance of Coronavirus infecting him," wrote Audrey Maxam from Ohio.

Caroline Framke from "Variety" tweeted, "What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections."

The YouTube video, which as of Wednesday afternoon was listed as "unavailable" on the platform, was deemed "tone deaf" by some in the comments section.

The timing of her comment comes at a time when prisons across America are witnessing a surge of inmates testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Except that people in jail can't practice social distancing, don't have enough water or toilet paper and are going to die at exceptional rates from Covid-19. Except for that, Ellen, your quarantine experience is just like being in jail," a user wrote.

The coronavirus continues to be widespread throughout the U.S. and other countries. The city of Wuhan, China, where the virus was first detected, has officially reopened.

