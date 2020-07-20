Winter is just a few months away. And while it may seem so far away, it's never too early to plan the best winter vacation for you! US is particularly known for its exciting destinations during winter.

Staying home and just waiting out the chilly weather is one option, but expensive getaways are more exciting and fun. Check these amazing places and add it to your bucket list. According to Planetware, these destination spots are a must-try for anyone who's looking for a winter adventure.

1. Blaze the white winter paths in Wisconsin.

Summer is not just the time to engage in outdoor sports. In the cold months, the Northwoods of Wisconsin is where outdoor sportsmen go to. From the Northwoods, head to winter trails that have every extreme activity for all ages.

2. Hit the slopes in Colorado for ski fun

Colorado is the quintessential skiing mecca of the US with the downhill slopes, and options for the priciest or budget resort to choose from. Try Telluride and Steamboat Springs if you're looking to stay in popular places. Or go visit several resorts for your ultimate ski dream.

3. Try something different: dog sledding in Alaska

Take a unique getaway like going to Alaska for a dog sledding experience to remember. Try riding these dogsleds and be one with an Alaskan tradition, that includes an Alaskan Iditarod Sled Dog Race which happens every March. It starts from Anchorage to Nome as far as 1,500 miles longs. Say 'mush' and see the dogs go!

4. Visit the first Ski Resort in Idaho

Here is a suggestion, go to Bald Mountain and Dollar mountain and get as high as 3,400 feet up! See the vertical trails with thrills and spills for an unforgettable holiday. The best skiers will be rushing with adrenaline on the wildest slopes to tackle, even with a kiddie trail too. It's one of the options for the best US winter vacation spots to go see.

5. Try a bobsledding getaway in Utah

Utah is the state where winter sports include skiing, snowboarding, and bobsledding. Get to try the 2002 Olympic Winter Games Sliding Track when visiting Utah as well. Hit the white snow, and have a wonderful winter getaway!

6. Go to scenic Vermont and do cross country skiing

In Vermont go for cross country skiing to experience a relaxing skiing getaway too. Choose from all kinds of trails all over the state for a sedate skiing trip.

7. Adrenaline rush up in the slopes of Big Sky Montana

In Big Sky Montana, select from 300 ski runs and get a choice of runs to hit. After a day of skiing, don't forget to try a good country meal in the Mountain Village to cap it up.

8. Chill with ice fishing at Lake Erie

Get different by fishing for perch and walleye in frozen Lake Erie for a laid-back time. Just one of the best fishing spots in Ohio or Port Clinton.

9. See the winter wildlife while snowmobiling at Yellowstone

Ride a snowmobile in Yellowstone to see the grand view of the park, as well as the American Bison in the State of Montana. Try this one of a kind and amazing holiday.

10. Visit New York and ski in the Finger Lakes

Last on the list of the best US vacation spots is Finger Lake in Central New York. Go to slopes or visit five ski mounts each on the edge of Fingers lakes to beat winter blues.

