Got an itch for a road trip during holidays? Here are the best and must-see places in the American countryside. Visit these places and have the most interesting and amazing holidays.

Whether anyone is from America or overseas, this is a once in a lifetime trip that you can cross off your bucket list. You can experience these incredible journeys alone or with loved ones. Aside from enjoying your trip, you will also learn a lot of interesting trivia along the way as some of these sites are historical.

1. Get your kicks on route 66

Ride through America's greatest highway from Chicago to Los Angeles and see the most unusual sights. Pass through Route 66 in the American west and see what made this route legendary. Just remember to take in all the sorts of sights that lies along the way and get to see classic USA at its best.

2. Take a bite into the Big Apple, Boston, and New England

Visit the city that never sleeps and get deep into classic tourist spots in NYC. You can also visit New England to see the beaches and hit Cape Cod that's in the Atlantic. Don't forget Boston, where the Tea party was held in the American revolution.

3. Hit the Appalachians and the Blue Ridge Parkway

If the long scenic route is what you're after, then head on over to the Blue Ridge Parkway that passes through the Appalachian Mountains from Virginia to the Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. Spend time there when autumn comes with gold and red, that has hiking trails, waterfalls, and panoramic views along the roads.

4. Take a tour around Las Vegas

See the bright lights of the Las Vegas strip, then go to the Arizona desert and head on to Utah to experience the American West. In the area where anyone can hike or bike in national parks, enjoy the sights as they come. Add this to any American road trip to have one of the most amazing holidays.

5. The sunny strip: Miami to Key West is the best

Soothe the travel bug and go to Miami or Key West anytime, except June to November when it's hurricane season. These areas are best visited during the summer, when you can really see the place flourish.

6. Cruise the Pacific Coast Highway from San Francisco to Los Angeles

Ride along the Pacific Coast Highway and see another never-before-seen side of America. Traveling from north to south will give you one of the most scenic roadside views as well. A drive to LA to San Francisco will be a treat for first-time visitors.

7. Visit Chicago to New Orleans in the south

From the north, take a drive to America's heart to the top and bottom, with six states along the way which are known for their musical heritage. From former gangland to the house of King Elvis Presley, feel the great origins of music on this great road trip.

8. Hit the road and drive from San Francisco to Utah

Last but not the least, visit the hippest city in the US and visit Al Capone's last residence. Then go to Lake Tahoe and view the Sierra Nevada mountains. You can also see Death Valley, then move forward to visit Bryce Canyon National Park and the iconic Monument Valley and Horseshoe Bend.

