Camilla Parker Bowles was formerly labeled "the most hated woman in Britain" after her involvement with Prince Charles and Princess Diana. But the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Duchess of Cornwall blossom into one of the most favorable senior members of the royal family.

In April this year, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles' wife has released a reading list curated "to provide some inspiration for those isolating at home ..." amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. And she knows her material well, reported Zoomer.

Meanwhile, in May, the duchess made purposeful use of her acting skills to contribute to the combat against the coronavirus.

Camilla read and enacted the classic children's book "James and the Giant Peach" by Roald Dahl for an online series entitled "James and the Giant Peach, with Taika and friends." This was hosted by Taika Waititi, an Oscar-winning director and screenwriter, according to ABC News.

Celebrities including the duchess have relayed their voices to participate in the money-raising against COVID-19.

She has tested negative for COVID-19 and it is acknowledged that Camilla was concerned for the Prince of Wales who previously tested positive and displayed mild symptoms, but was steadfastly optimistic. According to an insider, the royal couple obeyed measures to quarantine distantly, reported "Town & Country."

She then returned to work and has been getting accustomed to working from home.

She and Charles stayed at Birkhall in Scotland for the span of the United Kingdom's coronavirus quarantine measures. Both came out of self-isolation.

Recently, the Duchess of Cornwall has persuaded the British public to keep their fingers crossed for the hope that a second wave of the coronavirus does not prevail in Britain.

Camilla has engaged with emergency service workers at a fire station in South West England to extend her gratitude for their vital work during the course of the coronavirus lockdown.

Back then, Princess Diana depicted her and Prince Charles' marriage in bastardizing terms, tearing into his and Camilla's affair. But since then, Camilla's reputation had a 180-degree turn.

The duchess had her hands full over the course of the pandemic, supporting charities and acknowledging frontline workers.

Prince Charles' wife is a patron of the National Literacy Trust, Royal Society of Literature, and the charity organizations Coram Beanstalk and Book Trust, which campaigns reading among families and children.

Her first solo visit since the beginning of the quarantine period, the Duchess engaged with medical staff, paramedics, and firefighters at the Swindon fire station.

Through driving ambulances with clinicians, firefighters skilled in driving emergency vehicles and first aid have been providing assistance to paramedics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Camilla's efforts were lauded by one Twitter user, "I know she was a much disliked person during the Di years but I think she is probably one of my favourite RF members now."

Such praises came following her guesting on BBC Radio 5's Emma Barnett Show on Monday.

