Reports purporting that Angelina Jolie is calling off her divorce with Brad Pitt has been circulating online.

According to Woman's Day, an unnamed source told them that, Jolie has only been dragging the court proceedings in order to drive her former lover insane. The said source also added that Jolie has chosen this moment to call off the divorce after it was frozen due to the pandemic instead of just waiting it out.

A change of heart?

The tabloid also claimed that the Friends of Jolie said that several realizations about her relationship with Brad caused her change of heart. The said realizations reportedly included the struggle of raising six children on her own.

In addition, the said sources also stated that during the custody battle for the kids, Jolie has put in a lot of effort which has made moving on from Brad very hard. Making the actress decide to call off the divorce.

Moreover, the alleged source also revealed that people were just waiting for Jolie to finally see that things do not get better after her divorce. Also, the source added that they were just waiting for her to want to get back together to cure her insecurities and loneliness. People are also expecting that Brad will fall for it since he would do anything to be back in the lives of his children and that he is also regretting the mistakes that he has done in the past.

The Truth

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop was quick to debunk this report and stated that none of this is true. According to the entertainment outlet, the tabloid has been notorious for reporting fake news.

Just last week, it was also reported on the same outlet that Jolie has been luring Brad away from a possible reunion with Jennifer Aniston. However, that report is also false since there has been no confirmation of Aniston and Brad getting back together, except their encounters in award shows earlier this year.

Moreover, claims that Brad and Jolie are getting back together are also false. While Brad was recently seen at Jolie's home, it does not mean that he had been "lured into a trap," as what the tabloid claims. The reason for Brad's presence in the area may be attributed to the fact that the former couple shares custody of their children which makes it plausible that Brad would visit them from time to time.

In addition to its outrageous claims, the tabloid also once reported that Jolie has flown to Africa with her six kids.

Jolie and Brad's relationship has been one of the favorite targets of rumors in the past couple of years since the two decided to split. Tabloids have also been accusing the couple of having a toxic relationship and have allegedly been going back and forth with their divorce.



