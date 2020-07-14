A new report states that actress Jennifer Aniston is writing a tell-all book while she is under quarantine. But is there any truth in this news or is it just made up?

Tell-all book

The tabloid US Weekly featured the "Friends" alumni with the headline "Finally, In Her Own Words." The magazine reports that Aniston has spent the past few months writing a memoir while on quarantine.

An alleged insider tells US Weekly that Aniston has been writing a lot and that she won't hold anything back. The alleged source also said that the book will cover everything that the actress has been through, from her humble beginnings in Hollywood to being an A-list celebrity, she is also said to have written about the lessons that she had learned throughout her career.

Another alleged source added that Aniston dabbled in personal writing before but now the timing is right for her to do it her own way. According to the alleged source, Aniston's tell-all book will include all of the subjects that fans are hoping to read about.

One alleged tipster said that there is no way that Aniston could write without recounting the highs and lows of her love life. The romances include Vince Vaughn, Tate Donovan, Justin Theroux, and Brad Pitt.

Aniston has made it clear that she has no ill will toward ex-husband Brad Pitt for cheating on her with Angelina Jolie, as it happened 15 years ago.

The source also said that Aniston's team has been pressuring her to write a book about her life, they've been pestering her for years to start the process but the actress has not shown anybody what she's done so far.

The source added that Aniston is following Demi Moore, whose memoir came out in 2019 after she worked on it for 10 years.

The alleged source said that Moore worked on her book for 10 years, and Aniston is going through the same process. The actress is said to have been keeping journals throughout her life and it is just a matter of her and her team deciding when the time is right to release the book.

The truth

The website Gossip Cop had investigated on this matter and concluded that Aniston is not writing a tell-all book. It is also not true that her team is begging her to write one.

In fact, the opposite is happening. Gossip Cop talked to one of Aniston's rep and confirmed that the article is fabricated. Aniston is not writing a memoir and she has no plans to do so in the future. The magazine, US Weekly, also asked Aniston's team for a comment before publishing the false story and did not include the denial that the rep sent over.

The official spokesperson of Aniston told Gossip Cop that the response of the actress was very clear and that the magazine made up the article on purpose.

Gossip Cop had debunked numerous claims about Aniston in the past by numerous tabloids. Just last month, US Weekly's sister publication OK! stated that Aniston was preparing for a tell-all interview. It turns out Aniston is not scheduled to hold an interview with any magazine or any show.

