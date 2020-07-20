While Hollywood has seen the greatest love stories and happily ever afters unfold in movies and TV, it seems that behind the cameras and the limelight, it has also seen a lot of heartbreaks, broken relationships, and split-ups.

Movies have shown how great love can last even longer than a lifetime, but the stars that played in some of these movies have also proven that this is not always the case. Hollywood has seen many celebrities who have fallen in love with each other, in what seemed to be a fairytale end, and not with happy endings.

Here are some of the biggest and controversial celebrity break-ups of the decade.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Perhaps one of the most heartbreaking break-ups to ever happen in Hollywood is when Brangelina decided to call it quits. Arguably the decade's most famous couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie flooded headlines when they decided to end their relationship in 2016.

According to The Sun, an altercation inside a private plane between one of their six kids and Brad prompted Angelina to file for a divorce. Despite calling it quits in 2016, Brad and Angelina were only declared legally single in 2019, after draggy negotiations about the divorce and even a battle of custody over their kids.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

While Brad and Angelina's break up broke many hearts, Wonderwall stated that the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's 2018 split made many fans lose their faith in true love. Channing and Jenna first met in 2006 while shooting the film "Step Up," three years later, they decided to get married. In 2013, the couple gave birth to their daughter Everly, however, not five years later the two decided to go on separate ways saying that they have "lovingly chosen to separate."

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Popularly known as TomKat, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were one of Hollywood's biggest couples, until they chose to break up in 2012. Tom and Katie's divorce came only after six years of being married and they have reached a private settlement after 11 days of filing it.

Like their divorce, the couple's relationship also happened fast, they were only dating for eight weeks before they got engaged in 2005 and after several months decided to tie the knot.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Unlike their characters Bella and Edward who had a "perfect piece of forever," Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's relationship did not have a happy ending. The former couple's relationship blossomed while they were taping "Twilight" in 2009 and has stayed together for almost four years.

However, in 2013, the two had a controversial break up after Kristen was sighted cheating on Robert with Rupert Sanders, the director of the film " Snow White and the Huntsman" that she starred on, according to US Magazine.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth



Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may be the Hollywood couple who have had many break-ups and make-up moments before totally calling it quits. The two met in 2009 while filming the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' "The Last Song." After that the two dated and; broke up many times.

One of their biggest and most controversial breakups happened in 2013 when right after Miley's music saw a huge change. However, the 2013 break-up only lasted a little more than two years and in 2015 the two got back together.

Miley and Liam got married in December of 2018, only to part ways for well less than eight months later.

