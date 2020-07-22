If there is one place on Earth you should not miss out, it is the Bahamas. Planetware described this paradise as home to top-rated tourist attractions across the Atlantic and Caribbean sea.

These destinations in the Bahamas are perfect for your holiday break. If you choose any of these getaways, you will surely have plenty of time to recharge and reconnect with your buddy trip. Just remember to take notes of these must-see destinations and steer clear from COVID-19!

1. Atlantis Paradise Island

Visit the Paradise Island and stay in a luxury hotel. Have fun at the entertainment complex, see the aquarium, and lastly, cool off in one of the top water parks in the area. The entire island complex offers a lot of options for everyone. Come visit and get to enjoy the activities this place offers!

2. Nassau

This is one of the must-see destinations in the Caribbean where many cruise ships dock. In Nassau, get to see the scenic sights of the gorgeous sunset and smooth sands in Cable Beach. While there, you can also explore the shops for souvenirs and takeaways to remember your Nassau vacation.

3. Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park

Don't forget to visit the remote eastern edge of the Bahamas, where the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park is found. This was established to preserve the place's natural beauty, where you can see the white sand and clear waters. Just imagine walking in this beach while gazing at the sunset.

4. Harbour Island

In this tropical paradise, you can enjoy activities like diving, snorkeling, fishing, and sunbathing on the pink sand beaches. It is reachable with a day trip by Nassau, just ride on any of the Bahamas Fast Ferries Catamaran. This island is famous for its pink sand beaches, making it a must-see destination for many famous celebrities too.

5. Grand Bahama

This place is one of the most preferred areas by package tourists and cruise ships. Freeport is the next largest city. You can visit Port Lucaya, which is best known as tourist hubs for shops, dining, and enrtainment. Get closer with nature and see one of the longest underwater cave systems. You can also see birds in several national parks.

6. Andros Island

This is where the third-largest barrier reef in the world is found, with many mysterious blue holes and underwater caves. Divers from all over the world frequent this popular diving spot. See the wetlands that make channels for best boating or fishing spots. There are also five national parks for nature-goers.

7. Treasure Cay

Go to Treasure Cay Beach which is one of the most scenic beaches to visit in the Bahamas. The sand is soft and the blue waters lure visitors to take a dip. The amazing crescent-shaped shore will also take your breath away!

8. Elbow Cay

This place looks like a New England-style fishing village that includes cottages in colorful hues. See Hope Town which is car-free for a relaxed village-style living. Don't forget the candy-striped lighthouse and other amazing sights along the way.

9. Green Turtle Cay

Go to the streets of Green Turtle Cay and go back in time to the old Bahamas. If tranquility and peace are what you're looking for, this is the perfect zen getaway for you.

10. Long Island

See Dean's Blue Hole, one of the deepest known saltwater blue holes in the world. You can also check out the famed Long Island Regatta that occurs every summer.

11. Bimini

Last on the list of the top-rated tourist attractions in the Bahamas is Bimini. Join the popular deep-sea fishing tournaments that happens from March to September.

