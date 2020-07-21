An ex-beauty queen is currently facing charges after she was caught sending illicit photos to a teenage boy, who's also her student. The boy's parents immediately found out after checking their son's phone.

The defendant, a former Miss Kentucky beauty pageant was sentenced to two years when she admitted sending those 'inappropriate pictures' to her 14-year old male student. All the court happenings were covered by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Suspect sent four illicit photos

Ex-beauty queen winner Ramsey Bearse, age 29, worked as a teacher in Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, before getting apprehended by authorities on December 7, 2018, according to CrimeOnline.

Her ex-student had one of her inappropriate selfies stored on his mobile phone, which was discovered by the parents who then complained to the police. Soon after, an investigation was underway that led to more evidence and Bearse's arrest.

Miss Bearse won the Miss Kentucky title during the 2014 'Miss America Beauty Pageant'. When she competed in 2014, she was known as Ramsey Carpenter at that time.

According to Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Meshell Jarrett, after the conviction of the ex-beauty title winner, there is a mandated ten years of supervision when she's done serving her time. She will be considered a sex offender for life as well, according to Fox 23.

The charges that she pleads guilty to is one count of sending lewd content to a minor. There were four instances of Bearse sending lewd selfies to her student. Investigators said that the accused did admit to sending photos that displayed her uncovered chest. This was documented to have happened in the fall of August 2018, as mentioned in New York Times.

First selfie was sent 'accidentally'

According to Bearse before she pleaded guilty to the charge of sending lewd selfies, the initial picture was supposed to be sent to her husband. Instead, she made the mistake of sending it to her student.

The ex-beauty queen told the judge that it was a mistake that she regretted. She did not want to send more revealing pictures to her student, but he asked for more. After fearing that the boy might spread her selfies, she sent several more at the request of the boy. She later mentioned that the boy took lewd selfies of his privates and sent it to her as well.

Bearse added that she's taking responsibility for the mistake and acknowledged that she screwed things up a lot.

The case began when the parents of her teen student found the pictures on his phone. Police were informed that Bearse is a teacher at the Andrew Jackson Middle School as well. An attempt by the media to ask for comments by the Kanawha County school district had no response

