The death of the federal judge's son was investigated by the authorities which made them believe that the intended target of the attackers is federal judge Esther Salas. On the other hand, the killer, Den Hollander was found dead in a car due to self-inflicted gunshot.

The son of a federal judge was killed, while her spouse was injured when a hail of gunfire from an unknown assailant rampage their New Jersey home. After the incident, there were no signs left of the gunman after firing on the victims.

The son of Salas, Daniel Anderl, 20, died after a gunman opened fire on their North Brunswick home last Sunday, the top judge at the federal courthouse confirmed CNN. Her husband, Mark Anderl, a defense attorney, is in critical condition.

According to the US Marshals and FBI on the case and looking it over. They said that Daniel opened the door before his dad. The killer shot and killed Daniel, who took the brunt of the shots. After accomplishing the task, the gunman ran away sources told CNN.

Gunman Hollander's gun was recovered in the car which was determined by the investigators as the same gun that was used in the attack.

The suspect arrived to the house of Salas wearing a FedEx uniform and a COVID-style mask. When the authorities found Hollander, they saw a package addressed to Salas.

Jonathan Lyons, of the FedEx responded through email, saying that the company knows what happened. They are also coordinating with the investigators to resolve the case.

One source stated that there haven't been any threats directed at Judge Salas. Lack of actual threats against her put the investigators in a rut, looking for a distinct motive.

Examination of the federal court records of Salas pointed out high profile cases in her court. One of these is cause of fraud by the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa and Joe Giudice.

In 2018, the sentencing of Farad Roland who was convicted of federal racketeering charges was given 45 years for the crime. Records show that Roland led the South Side Cartel, one dangerous street gang from a brief of the US Justice Department said. Last Thursday, she got the class action lawsuit against Deutsche Bank by Ali Karimi. Part of the charge was connected to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Included were other irregularities that went on from November 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020, cited New York Post.

Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that he was with the aggrieved as the senseless violence was unacceptable. He then reminded everyone of the violence in the US that does not make communities safe. Both Democratic US Sen. Bob Menendez and North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack sent their condolences.

