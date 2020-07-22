Android is an open and susceptible device for ill-intentioned people to carry through bad things with its apps. Like other computer systems, Android offers checks and balances to maintain your safety and security towards avoiding and removing viruses and malware on Android.

The progression of mobile devices has bolstered our lives, but yet, we need to be vigilant regarding security threats. It is worth considering that Android is the most targeted OS.

Phone malware is currently on the radar. Android mobile phones do not get "viruses" traditionally but they are susceptible to a series of malicious software.

Undertaking simple measures will make it convenient for the user to scan and remove viruses, reported AVG.

Do not sideload applications. You might feel compelled to download a seemingly fun game trending lately but do not. Sideloading applications could be alright for people attempting to test new features in future releases of the official software, but it is not alright for downloading themes, games, and other sundry applications, according to Tech Republic.

Remove a malicious app. If your Android phone is playing up, the reason behind this might be that you have installed a malicious app. To identify and remove malicious apps, you can download Kaspersky Internet Security for Android, reported Kaspersky.

Android is commanding more than 75 percent of the smartphone market worldwide and Android malware is a persistent problem. If there exists a malware on your phone, it is possibly not a virus as technically, a virus is a malware that attaches itself into otherwise on your operating system's untainted files. Then the virus modifies such files so it can utilize your device's resources to duplicate itself. This is why avoiding and removing viruses and malware on Android is vital.

Shut down until you discover the specifics. In case your phone becomes under siege by a malware, hold down the power button and completely turn off your phone. The very act might not stop the malware from initiating damage but it halts the problem from aggravating and might halt ongoing malware attempting to access networks in close proximity.



Run an anti-virus scan. An effective way to check for malware throughout your Android phone is doing such. Prior to purchasing an anti-virus software for your Android, ensure that you look out for the most comprehensive product suitable for your device to avoid and remove viruses and malware.

Use official apps. Google is incorporated into Android smartphones. Google will regularly recommend the top applications to install from the Play Store.



Clear the cache. Clean out pop-ups and redirects by clearing your browser cache. This is through going to Apps & Notifications > Chrome > Storage > Clear Cache or through your browser's own settings menu.



This is less serious than imposing a system reset that is another direct way to remove an Android virus.

If you don't know what the app is, do not download it. Ponder over or think twice if you do not know what the app is or where it originated to avoid and remove viruses and malware.

People usually get e-mails with links to an application. Do not blindly download full apk files (file type for Android apps) indicated in the said e-mails, or are linked to spam text messages towards avoiding and removing viruses and malware on Android.

