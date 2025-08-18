Two American holidaymakers have died within hours of each other in separate drowning incidents at Carnival Cruise Line's newly opened $600 million private island in the Bahamas.

The tragedies unfolded on Friday at Celebration Key, a resort unveiled just last month as the cruise company's flagship destination stop. The victims, a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were pulled unresponsive from the water in different parts of the island within hours of each other.

Two Tragedies in One Day

Carnival confirmed that both incidents were handled by on-site lifeguards and medical teams. The man was discovered on the beach just before midday while snorkelling in the lagoon. Despite attempts at resuscitation, he was pronounced dead by resort doctors.

Just over two hours later, at around 2:30 p.m., lifeguards responded again when the woman was found floating in a pool. Efforts to revive her also failed, and she too was declared dead at the scene.

'Carnival lifeguards and medical teams working at the resort responded to both incidents, one occurring in the lagoon and the other at the beach,' the company said in a statement. Local authorities have confirmed autopsies will be conducted to determine the precise causes of death.

Cruise Holidays Cut Short

The man had been travelling with his family on a six-day Eastern Bahamas cruise aboard the Carnival Mardi Gras, which departed from Port Canaveral, Florida. The woman was a passenger on Carnival Elation, a four-day voyage that set sail from Jacksonville. Both ships had docked at Celebration Key, which Carnival has promoted as a luxurious alternative to crowded ports.

The dual deaths cast a shadow over what was meant to be a showcase experience. Celebration Key only opened to the public on 19 July, featuring two vast lagoons — Calypso and Starfish — designed as tropical playgrounds with swim-up bars, infinity pools and water sports such as paddleboarding and snorkelling.

Private Islands Under Scrutiny

The resort is part of a broader trend among major cruise operators like Norwegian and Royal Caribbean to build private islands, ensuring both exclusive experiences for passengers and greater control over profits. Carnival's investment in Celebration Key was pitched as a way to reduce friction with local residents in the Caribbean, many of whom have voiced concerns about being overwhelmed by cruise traffic.

'Celebration Key is more than just a beautiful place; it's a celebration of the Bahamian paradise our guests love, complemented by an impressive variety of incredible new experiences and offerings', Carnival president Christine Duffy said at the opening.

But Friday's incidents may spark questions about safety procedures, especially given the resort's reliance on water-based attractions. While accidents at sea and on cruise islands are relatively rare, industry analysts note that high volumes of elderly passengers — a demographic central to the cruise market — can increase the risk of medical emergencies.

Looking Ahead

Authorities in the Bahamas will now investigate both deaths, with autopsy reports expected in the coming weeks. Carnival has not confirmed whether any additional safety measures will be introduced at Celebration Key following the incidents.

For now, the new island's promise of a 'perfect beach day' has been overshadowed by tragedy, raising uncomfortable questions for an industry eager to present its private islands as paradises free of problems.

