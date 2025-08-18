World

Carnival Cruise Deaths: Two American Seniors Drown in Separate Incidents — What Happened?

By
Carnival Cruise
Carnival Cruise ship

Two American holidaymakers have died within hours of each other in separate drowning incidents at Carnival Cruise Line's newly opened $600 million private island in the Bahamas.

The tragedies unfolded on Friday at Celebration Key, a resort unveiled just last month as the cruise company's flagship destination stop. The victims, a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were pulled unresponsive from the water in different parts of the island within hours of each other.

Two Tragedies in One Day

Carnival confirmed that both incidents were handled by on-site lifeguards and medical teams. The man was discovered on the beach just before midday while snorkelling in the lagoon. Despite attempts at resuscitation, he was pronounced dead by resort doctors.

Just over two hours later, at around 2:30 p.m., lifeguards responded again when the woman was found floating in a pool. Efforts to revive her also failed, and she too was declared dead at the scene.

'Carnival lifeguards and medical teams working at the resort responded to both incidents, one occurring in the lagoon and the other at the beach,' the company said in a statement. Local authorities have confirmed autopsies will be conducted to determine the precise causes of death.

Cruise Holidays Cut Short

The man had been travelling with his family on a six-day Eastern Bahamas cruise aboard the Carnival Mardi Gras, which departed from Port Canaveral, Florida. The woman was a passenger on Carnival Elation, a four-day voyage that set sail from Jacksonville. Both ships had docked at Celebration Key, which Carnival has promoted as a luxurious alternative to crowded ports.

A post shared by instagram

A vlog about what a vacation is like at Celebration Key

The dual deaths cast a shadow over what was meant to be a showcase experience. Celebration Key only opened to the public on 19 July, featuring two vast lagoons — Calypso and Starfish — designed as tropical playgrounds with swim-up bars, infinity pools and water sports such as paddleboarding and snorkelling.

Private Islands Under Scrutiny

The resort is part of a broader trend among major cruise operators like Norwegian and Royal Caribbean to build private islands, ensuring both exclusive experiences for passengers and greater control over profits. Carnival's investment in Celebration Key was pitched as a way to reduce friction with local residents in the Caribbean, many of whom have voiced concerns about being overwhelmed by cruise traffic.

'Celebration Key is more than just a beautiful place; it's a celebration of the Bahamian paradise our guests love, complemented by an impressive variety of incredible new experiences and offerings', Carnival president Christine Duffy said at the opening.

But Friday's incidents may spark questions about safety procedures, especially given the resort's reliance on water-based attractions. While accidents at sea and on cruise islands are relatively rare, industry analysts note that high volumes of elderly passengers — a demographic central to the cruise market — can increase the risk of medical emergencies.

Looking Ahead

Authorities in the Bahamas will now investigate both deaths, with autopsy reports expected in the coming weeks. Carnival has not confirmed whether any additional safety measures will be introduced at Celebration Key following the incidents.

For now, the new island's promise of a 'perfect beach day' has been overshadowed by tragedy, raising uncomfortable questions for an industry eager to present its private islands as paradises free of problems.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

Tags
Bahamas

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

Most Read
familly

Oregon Police Find Family Massacred on Campground By Father, As Mystery Surrounds Motive

Despite solid US retail sales in July, some analysts expect weakening later in the year as the labor market loses steam and additional tariff effects are felt
US Retail Sales Rise Amid Limited Consumer Tariff Hit So Far
four royal guard marching outside palace
Prince William and Princess Kate Move to 'Forever Home' at Forest Lodge Windsor
Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello
High-Ranking Venezuelan Official Claims U.S. Diplomat Is Plotting Against Maduro's Authoritarian Govt.: 'I Warned You'
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS
GOP is Relying on Latino Trump Supporters to Maintain Congress Majority. That May Be an Uphill Battle.
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice