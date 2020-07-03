If you are tired of intertwining cords, be good to yourself and make the switch to Bluetooth headphones.

Since before the release of the first Sony Walkman, we had to put up with tangled wires to be able to listen to music in our travels, reported PC Mag.

Wireless earbuds are now the new norm on commutes and in gyms. These earphones took over as the new normal for those in need of some premium portable audio, according to GQ.

Aside from coming with no wires, they deliver solid battery life, reported Forbes.

Whether you are seeking for earbuds, on-ears, wire-free headphones, here are our recommendations:

1. JBL Live 300TWS Headphones

(Click the photo to check the price)

Headphones such as these are good running companions.

These diminutive buds fit neatly in your ear and are stabilized in order for them not to pop out.

It offers twenty hours of playback along with a charging case and IPX5 waterproofing for water and sweat, in order for you not to be concerned with getting caught in the rain.

Simply poke at the earbuds for 2 seconds to alter the volume, skip to the next track, or respond to a call.

2. 1More Stylish True Wireless

(Click the photo to check the price)

1More Stylish's model is very comfortable, has a crisp sound as much as buds two or three times its price offers and is sweat-resistant.

The product charges up to 6.5 hours of juice. The case stores 17 more hours, which is an adequate duration that will prevent you from feeling that you are charging them on a consistent basis.

1More is a smaller headphone brand compared to the top-quality midrange wired earbuds available.

3. Sony WH-1000XM3



(Click the photo to check the price)

This is suitable for people who are seeking total sonic isolation and wireless convenience.

The sound of these headphones is top quality, offers remarkable comfort, and efficient noise-canceling.

Sony's WH-1000XM2 has earned its spot as offering a special merging of control, comfort, and sound quality.

Underneath small leatherette earcups, the WH-1000XM3 has dynamic drivers with the capacity to make movies and music come to life with beautiful and warm detail.

4. Jabra Elite 75t

(Click the photo to check the price)



These small and comfortable earbuds have excellent audio quality. These are suitable for people who find other earbuds insecure or uncomfortable. If you have had trouble with earlier products, we underscore the importance of this product.

The secret of Elite 75t is within their size and shape. Even if you are actively moving from place to place, they are seated securely.

The bass response is commanding and you will be stunned how much boom can come from small earbuds.

