You could be distracted during your workout routine by a pair of ill-fitting, less user-friendly headphones. Ideal workout headphones fit conveniently and will stay secure and out of your way even amid the most rigorous workouts, reported The New York Times.

Sports headphones are a notable investment. The proper type and tempo of tune can maintain you in the zone for longer, according to T3.

You could use such earbuds for hiking, trail running, lifting weights, working in the yard, and hitting the gym. This is if you like listening to music while doing so, reported Wired.

Here are our recommendations:

1. Beats PowerBeats Pro



Beat's most recent wireless earbuds are something unique as they are supremely comfortable, decent-sounding, and never fall out.

The earbuds are suitable for running courtesy of their close-fitting ear hooks and are sweat-proof.

Other notable features are the pressure-lessening micro-laser barometric venting hole, supreme sound quality, and long battery life.

Taking them outdoors for a morning jog will still deliver the trick, courtesy of the energetic sound.

2. Under Armour Flash Wireless Earbuds



The 20 hours of backup and 5-hour battery life in the charging case position these headphones at the forefront of longevity.

Substantial engineering and waterproofing make this model durable to suit all types of outdoor workouts.

The user will appreciate the strong bass and rich sound. The volume manages to be loud even in a noisy environment. If you are initially finding the sound level unfavorable, you may try connecting to your computer or another device to troubleshoot the problem.

3. Back Bay Duet 50 Pro Headphones



The Back Bay Duet 50 Pro earbuds might be cheap, but this pair's features and sound quality challenge other pairs of headphones.

In between sessions, simply pop this pair in the included 2600 mAh case and you will be granted up to 130 hours of life total. You could also use the said case to charge your phone (which is not offered by several manufacturers).

They are remarkably crisp-sounding for their size. Back Bay prides itself on engineering their models to "American Hi-Fi sound" meaning sharp high range tones with a neutral mid and strong bass.

4. AfterShokz Trekz Air



The brand is playing a new ball game for wireless workout headphones.

Basically, bone conduction headphones play sound through your cheekbones (through bone conduction transducers).

Trivia: AfterShokz is the mere brand of headphones approved for usage in all road races in the United Kingdom.

Trekz Air utilizes Bluetooth 4.2 ranging until 33 feet (10 meters). It is portable for carrying around and the user will not feel as if he is wearing a pair of headphones.

