Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are patiently waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic in actor Tyler Perry's opulent $18 million worth of Beverly Ridge Estate. One of the superfluous rooms has been allocated to the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland.

It can be recalled that of Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, relocated to California as an aftermath of their decision to renounce their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January. The Sussexes started residing in Los Angeles upon the city's enforcement of social distancing measures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently settling into their new Los Angeles life through solo bike rides, bonding by the pool with Archie, and helping out local charities.

Ragland is now living with Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie. "This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born," a source reported to "Us Weekly."

Ragland is helping remarkably in taking care of Archie and is reportedly waking up early each morning to spend time with her grandson.

The big move makes sense considering that we are in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and numerous families have chosen to quarantine together, according to Cosmopolitan.

The 63-year-old is one of the few relatives the duchess has maintained close contact with since marrying into the British royal family. Ragland has stayed steadfastly close to her Markle's side throughout her duration with the monarchy.

Ragland previously traveled to the United Kingdom towards the concluding of Meghan's pregnancy and lived with Prince Harry and Markle during the early days following Archie's May 2019 birth, reported Honey.

Ragland likes to read to Archie every morning and mother-daughter duo spends time together preparing Archie's "all-organic" food. It was not made clear how long has been the duration of her stay in the mansion.

She has reportedly been a huge helping hand to the former royals.

Considering the fact that they are living in Perry's home, rumors suggest that the Sussexes would like to purchase their own place and settle down in Los Angeles.

According to a member of Markle's team, "Rather than hire a baby nurse, which is increasingly popular in the U.S., she relied on her mother, Doria, to help out during the first weeks. And instead of hiring a trainer to get back into shape, Meghan did yoga with Doria, already a certified yogi, who took a course in postnatal yoga."

Having just flown from the UK where they undertook their final royal engagements, it was previously not an option to put Markle's mother at risk until the married pair had time to undergo lockdown in their own space.

Markle was reportedly devastated upon first relocating to Los Angeles because she could not engage with Ragland in person.

The Sussexes and baby Archie has been residing in Los Angeles since March. When the family is not helping out other people or inspiring the younger generation (See Meghan Markle's keynote speech for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit.) the are chilling around their home with a limited staff.

