After Gabrielle Union, a former judge of America's Got Talent, filed discrimination complaints against the NBC Universal, and Magnum P.I and MacGyver show runner Peter Lenkov has been fired with several claims of a toxic workplace. Former employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" are indicting the daytime series of embodying a toxic culture, but Ellen DeGeneres herself is not included in the claims.

One current employee and ten former employees of the show are voicing out about their work experiences on the talk show, stating that the senior managers and executive producers were the ones accountable for making a toxic workplace. Per EW, the claims range from being dismissed for taking bereavement and medical leave to reports relating to racial discrimination and macroaggression. A former employee of the show stated they are afraid to voice speak out due to possible counterattacks.

According to the complaints, The Ellen DeGeneres Show's "be kind" motto has never been bestowed to its staff working for the show, saying that the show mantra is only applicable for the show itself. Most of the show's former employees claimed they were advised not to engage with Ellen, the show's host.

With one employee saying, people pay attention to rumors that Ellen is mean, but pointing out that Ellen is not the problem, rather, the three executive producers who run the show and were in charge of creating the toxic culture and causing the feeling of bullying and being mean.

Despite not including Ellen DeGeneres on the accusations, one employee pointed out that the host of the show should make a move when it comes to developing a healthy work culture and environment since her name is on the show. This certain employee believed that DeGeneres is taking part in the work environment and that she should, Cinema Blend reported.

Generally, the employees asserted that the claimed work culture problems are due to the show's executive producers Andy Lassner, Ed Glavin, and Mary Connelly. The executive producers of the show uttered that they do take the allegations against them lightly.

The accused answered the allegations, saying they have strived to create an open, inclusive, and safe work environment for over the nearly two decades and 3,000 episodes of the show and hiring 1,000 members of the staff. And added that they were saddened to know that even one of their product family has come to have a negative experience. They continued saying they take all the accusations very seriously and that they will strive to do better and are committed to performing better.

This is not the first workplace criticism made by The Ellen DeGeneres Show's employees. Back in April, a number of employees lost their jobs during the start of the global pandemic, with numerous crew members claiming that the show's producers did not appropriately communicate with them regarding their compensations for more than a month. Once more, DeGeneres and the show's producers were accused by the employees for not keeping the "be kind" motto of the show.



