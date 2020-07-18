If you've been looking for something to satiate your appetite for delicious French delicacies, then you'd no wonder been scouring through to find a proper French cuisine-based restaurant.

For the food buffs out there, trying out the most unique and best-serving restaurants is a must, and finding these establishments is no easy feat.

To help everyone looking for a relaxing time enjoying their meal or those who want to try the most delicious food France's history has to offer, we've got the perfect thing for you.

We've listed the best and most popular French cuisine restaurants that can be found in the United States that will surely satisfy your craving soul.

Le Bernardin in New York City

The hustle and bustle in the daily life of a New Yorker are filled with stressful and noisy environments, and one way to get rid of all that negative energy is to sit down to enjoy flavorsome French-based dishes that are sure to leave you wanting more.

Le Bernardin is the original French food haven of the city and offers a fantastic array of food, including their signature French seafood dishes.

Founded in 1986 by siblings Gilbert and Maguy Le Coze, the restaurant has maintained its status over the years and managed to earn more popularity due to its amazing service and skilled chefs.

Melisse in Santa Monica, California

Offering a scenic beach view, Melisse offers a true fine-dining experience with its two Michelin stars and indulging environment you'd mistake for Paris itself.

The dining room makes the perfect stage for an ideal blend of French-Californian cuisine that will serve you with mouthwatering dishes, including onion soup topped with coconut and Dungeness crab and an authentic Kona Abalone.

Also Read: Beauty Secrets from Ancient Egypt to Look Young and Healthy

Bouley in New York City

If you're looking to fill yourself with gorgeous and delectable French cuisine, then New York's Bouley would perfectly deliver your cravings.

Chef David Bouley's establishment offers a beautiful dining environment filled with beautifully crafted artworks you can enjoy looking at while stuffing yourself with his delicious French creations.

Sit down and relax to be served with their beautifully made porcini flan topped with Alaska Dungeness crab and quince and savor the perfectly tender Colorado lamb with the perfect addition of a zucchini-mint puree.

The French Laundry in Yountville, California

This classic restaurant was established in 1994 and has been able to maintain its beauty with its powerful old stone cottage architecture. Found deep inside wine country, it offers an alluring set of finely-prepared dishes and captivating wine.

Chow down on their signature oysters and pearls that will surely leave lasting satisfaction on your tastebuds or try out the exceptional grilled veal tongue if you're up to the challenge.

Cafe Provence in Prairie Village, Kansas

If you want to simply relax and eat with your family or friends with the hassle of going out into the cities, then Cafe Provence will meet your demands. Found in the indulging Prairie Village, this French cuisine restaurant set itself apart with numerous awards over several years.

Cafe Provence was previously recognized as Kansas' Top 1 restaurant by restaurant reviewer and critic Zagat. This establishment offers a wonderfully calming atmosphere and caters guests with the most savory dishes the city has to offer.

Dig in on their braised veal cheek or stuff yourself with the delicious chanterelle mushroom topped with a creamy sage sauce that will have you coming back for more.

Related Article: 5 Simple Tips to Achieve Radiant Skin Without Expensive Skin Care

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.