Taking care of your skin is important, and good skin care can help your skin stay in great condition. You are shedding skin cells throughout the day, so it is vital that you keep your skin glowing.

An effective skincare routine can help prevent wrinkles, acne and it can keep your skin looking its best. Your skin will also look more youthful.

As you age, your skin cells turn over slowly so it makes it look duller and less radiant. By practicing quality skincare routines, you can remove dead skin cells so your body can replace them with newer cells. Having great skin can help with your self-confidence, and when your skin looks better you will also feel better.

Prevention is better than correction, so taking care of your skin early is easier and less costly. With that being said, here are some tips on how to keep your skin looking young and radiant.

C ontrol your sun exposure

Ultraviolet radiation or UV radiation from the sun can cause skin damage. This can lead to skin problems live thickening skin, wrinkles, liver spots, and benign and malignant skin tumors. Before you step out of your house, make sure that you wear sunscreen, an not only during the summer.

According to SkinCancer.Org, you need to use a sunscreen with a sun protection factor or SPF of 15 or higher. Check the label and make sure it has a broad spectrum to make sure that it blocks UV rays.

Do not forget your lips, you also need to use a lip balm with SPF protection. Keep both your lip balm and your lotion handy so you can always retouch.

Be cautious of the time that you go out of your house or office. Limit the time that you spend outdoors, especially when the sun is at its peak. If possible, do not go out between 10 a.m to 4 p.m. If you need to go out, then wear wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses with UV protection and carry an umbrella with you.

Keep in mind that there is no such thing as a healthy base tan. Do not tan on purpose. All types of tanning, whether it is from the sun or a tanning bed, can cause skin damage. It increases your risk of cancer and it can make your skin leathery and wrinkly, as reported by the FDA.

Kick the habit

According to Mayo Clinic, smoking can cause dry skin. It can also prevent your skin from looking healthy and young, plus it causes premature wrinkling and skin discoloration.

Drink water

Drink 8 to 10 glasses of water in a day to keep yourself hydrated. Drinking enough water can help your skin glow because it replaces the water that you shed in a day due to sweating. If you are hydrated, it prevents your skin from being dry.

Seal in moisture

One way to diminish fine wrinkles and to prevent your skin from flaking or cracking is to keep your skin moist. Limit your showers to 10 minutes and use warm water instead of hot water. Hot water removes natural oils from your skin faster. You can also shower with cold water as it helps minimize pores.

Choose mild and fragrance-free soap while you are in the shower. After you are done, pat your skin dry with a soft towel. Within three minutes, apply a moisturizer to seal in moisture. Moisturizers work best when your skin is still damp.

Eat a healthy diet

Aside from taking care of your skin from the outside, it is also important that you take care of your skin from the outside. Eat fruits and vegetables to nourish your skin. Foods that are rich in antioxidants can help keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

