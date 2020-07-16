Ancient Egyptians are beauty enthusiasts. In fact, they helped shape the beauty industry that we know today. Egyptian men and women loved perfume, bathing in essential oils, using makeup to color their faces, and highlight the shape of their eyes and they are also known to have invented beauty rituals.

Red Ochre

Ancient Egyptian women usually used red ochre, which is a natural pigment, as their lipstick and their cheek tint. According to Discover Magazine, the red ochre was ground finely and it was mixed with water and then it is applied with a brush to the face and the lips.

Kohl

One of the most well-known cosmetics that originated from Egyptian culture is khol. Khol was made from heavy metals back in the day, which means its concentration of lead salts was very high.

Even though it could be dangerous to use, they processed the materials and filtered for at least 30 days before they use it as their eyeliner. The material protected their eyes from the UV rays and it also improved their skin's ability to ward off infections. This experiment started the famous cat-eye makeup known today.

Burnt Almonds

Ancient Egyptian women used burnt almonds to paint their brows black, and they also used it to fill them out. The ancient Egyptian women were also the first ones to do the fleek eyebrows that modern women are trying to achieve today.

Henna

Henna is being used on the skin to create beautiful tattoo-like drawings. But ancient Egyptians used henna to dye their fingernails naturally, usually in orange and yellow colors. The researchers found that the henna conditioned their nails too, so it is all-natural and promotes healthy growth.

Moringa, Sesame, and Castor oil

Ancient Egyptians were also known for their use of natural oils that have amazing beauty and health benefits. Pharaohs were seen as slender and young despite their real appearance. Wealthy Egyptians used oils to preserve their youth and fight wrinkles and other blemishes on their skin.

Soap paste

Hygiene and cleanliness were favored among the Egyptians. They made soap paste out of olive oil and clay. The soap paste was used to cleanse their body and nourish and heal their skin. Honey and milk masks Honey was one of the most popular beauty products on the market, it has hydrating capabilities and health benefits. Egyptian women mixed honey and milk to create moisturizing face masks.

Milk baths

Cleopatra, the epitome of Egyptian beauty, was believed to have bathed in milk as a part of her skincare treatment. Milk can exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin.

Dead Sea salts

Aside from milk, Cleopatra was also known to use Dead Sea salts on her skin. The Dead Sea is famous for its natural essential minerals that replenish the skin and its healing properties. Using Dead Sea salts can help in skin rejuvenation.

Body sugaring

Even 5,000 years ago, hair removal was important. Ancient Egyptians wanted their skin to be smooth and blemish-free, so they created body sugaring to remove their natural hair. The method is less painful than plucking or waxing. It also has amazing benefits on the skin because it prevents skin irritation and it also exfoliates your skin.

