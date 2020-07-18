There are multiple ways to improve your life, one of these is having a great purifier, why? An air purifier is the one responsible for giving you a cleaner and healthier home protecting you from any respiratory illnesses.

With that your air purifier should be powerful enough to clean the air in a large living room, quiet and does not emit light for you to relax better in your bedroom, and last but not the least, inexpensive so that you can have multiple purifiers throughout your home.

NY Time's Wirecutter has compiled the top purifiers of 2020.

1. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty

If you are talking about an effective, efficient, and inexpensive purifier, then you have found it.

As this Coway AP-1512HH Mighty is perfect for your bedrooms, living rooms, playrooms because of its durability, and based on the tests conducted it is the most economical purifier.

The Coway Mighty is designed to cater to room sizes up to 361 sq. ft (CADR: dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233 cb. ft.).

Because of its 4 stage filtration system, which includes pre-filter, deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, Vital Ion), it captures and reduces a maximum of uo to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, that includes pollen, pollutants, and other allergens. By using this Coway Mighty, it also reduces the volatile organic compounds and odor as well.

The Coway Mighty pollution sensor maintains its effectiveness as its sensor communicates with thr indoor air quality in real-time. It has also a brightly colored LED that serves as an indicator for you to know how clean or dirty your indoor air is in every minute of the day. The most efficient air purifier also features a timer, and filter lifetime indicator.

There is a replacement indicator for both pre-filter and HEPA filter that let users be aware as to when they should wash or replace the filter.

2. Coway Airmega 300M

Made by the same manufacturer, the product just looks different but with the same performance.

The Mighty and the 300M are identical in terms of their performance, and it has a different appearance that you may like and for a lower price.

Due to their similarities, even their faceplates and filters are interchangeable. Just like the Mighty, it has also a display-shutoff feature that lets you dim its light, preferably for bedroom usage. Compared to the Mighty that has round like shape, the 300M has a square grille. But despite the shape difference, the 300M comes at a better price.

3. Austin Air HealthMate HM400

This air purifier is a one of a kind for it has what many air purifier lacks, it is specifically made to eliminate odors and chemical sensitivity as its first filter, the HEPA filter removes particulates such as pollen and smoke from the air while its second filter effectively removes odors and VOC.

The Austin Air Healthmate HM400 is highly recommended for homes that its environment has high levels of both particulates and volatile organic compounds. The 15-pound VOC filter is massive that bested among others with a wide margin. However, its price is three to four times higher compared to other air purifiers.

Nevertheless, every air purifier has its own effectiveness, depending on the factors that its environment provides. So better choose your air purifier that suits your need.

