'A coffee is a hug in a mug.' There is no doubt that coffee, even cold can warm up our hearts. So to send more hugs in a mug here is a list of the best ice-cold coffee makers in town.

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

For over 55 years, this Japanese brand focused on refreshing and hydrating people with an on-the-go lifestyle, and this time they are offering the Tritan pitcher secured by an airtight lid and a non-slip silicone handle.

Using any type of coffee grounds, it can produce up to 4 less-acidic servings compared to the traditional coffee brewing as its fine-mesh coffee filter works its magic, keeping the grounds of your freshly brewed into the pot making your coffee time and quality time.

Because of its Tritan plastic, this ice-cold coffee maker can withstand also hot temperatures if you prefer hot coffee.

They also offer different sizes of bottles ranging from 18 oz up to 2 Qt sizes.

And this ice-cold coffee maker bottles fit on most of your refrigerator doors and top rack dishwashers.

The brand's innovative line of insulated hydration solutions ensures BPA-free water bottles for your sustainable fruit infusion, ice tea & cold brew pitchers.

Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee Maker by County Line Kitchen

With the Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee maker, you can effortlessly brew your coffee by simply adding it and steeping overnight and you can have your favorite coffee the next morning.

With its high-quality stainless steel filter, you can make sure that its super-fine filter mesh will leave no grounds entering the coffee and even you will use it often, no need to worry as this mesh is built heavy-duty to filter even lifetime.

Its rolled and folded seam design eliminates any sharp edges to avoid any accident. The high-quality flip cap lid allows you to brew, store, and pour your coffee with ease. You also have the option of staying the cap open once you lift it for you to pour your brew easily. And the secured seal means that you will never have a leak.

The mason jars are made to last and built to withstand even the canning process. You will never worry about breaking your jar as this heavy-duty product can survive despite rough handling. Once you brew, you will not also worry about the harmful chemicals that it can leach as there is none as all of its product components are all made BPA free and FDA compliant.

Clean up is quick and simple as all of its components are dishwasher safe.

KitchenAid KCM4212SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Who does not want a smooth and rich ice cold coffee? But what if your family or friends will visit you and asks for some, how can cater to all of those ice coffee? Well, think no more as this product can easily produce up to 14 servings.

Despite its huge container, it is still fit for your refrigerator and kitchen counter.

Its streamlined glass design and stainless steel components ensure that the taste of the products that will be brewed can be preserved.

There are a lot of instruments to send a hug in a mug and always remember, when life gives you lemons, just trafe it for a coffee.

