Vanity mirrors are essentials for those who apply make up daily. It is convenient for completing tasks like shaving peach fuzz and shaping eyebrows. There are hundreds of vanity mirrors that you can purchase, but not all of them are of the highest quality.

Before you buy your own vanity mirror, you need to make sure that it is perfect for your small space. It should be easy to use and it should be durable. It should also be able to last long and easy to carry around. With that said, here are the best vanity mirrors for small spaces.

The Miusco Vanity Makeup Mirror can be tilted up to 65 degrees upwards and rotates clockwise to a full 360 degrees. It makes it very versatile and easy to use, no matter where you are doing your makeup. Since it is not too large and it is freestanding, you can move it from one place to another easily. It is distortion free and has optical quality, so you can clearly see your reflection.

The WEILY Lighted Makeup Mirror is equipped with 21 LED lights. This mirror allows you to get yourself a beautiful makeup even in the dark or areas that are poorly lit. You can adjust the brightness using the switch sensor. The mirror uses high quality UV coating so it is more sleek and polished.

The LED light mirror can be powered by 4 pcs of AAA batteries or USB cable. It is rotatable up to 180 degrees up and down. You are ensures that you will have a perfect and comfortable viewing angle. The bottom tray gives room for your makeup necessities such as lipstick, jewelry and eyebrow pencils.

The WAYKING Makeup Mirror with Lights has built-in 12 dimmable bulbs. This mirror can provide three colors, warm light, warm white light and daylight. By touching it gently, you can convert the light to three levels. The memory function can keep the same light setting when you turn on the mirror again. The mirror can be adjusted flexibly to the angle that you need, so it is easy to check the makeup or hairstyle at any view. The mirror has steel frame base so it is stable and durable.

The Sagler Vanity Mirror lets you put your best face forward. This dual-sided mirror and 360-degree swivel design makes it easy to toggle options. The mirror is double-sided with a 6-inch diameter and a 360-degree swivel design. It stands at 11-inches high and it stand upright on counter tops, tables or vanities. This tabletop mirror has an chrome finish that protects against condensation and moisture, making this mirror perfect for any location.

The Conair Reflections Vanity Mirror is a double-sided makeup mirror that rotates 360 degrees. It has 2 viewing magnifications and an elegant oval shape with soft halo lighting for clear viewing. It features a 20W incandescent bulb and it is perfect for applying makeup, precision tweezing and overall grooming.

