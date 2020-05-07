A Minnesota man reported his wife was missing, but not before strangling her and cramming her body into a crawl space in their home.

He strangled his wife, and got a tape with plastic to cover her body and preceded to bury her in a crawlspace to conceal his crime.

Soon after murdering his wife, he called the police so he will not be suspected of the murder he committed.

Also, he left some of the duct tapes which he used to put missing fliers of his wife as he try to cover up any suspicion.

After committing the murder and concealing the body, Fury made the call to inform the police that his wife is missing. He alleged that he just got back from work, according to the prosecutors.

Maria's mobile was in the house, he informed the police that she was talking to her mother on the phone when he left for work in the morning. He added Maria was planning to take a walk.

However, police discovered the crime he committed after several days of search. He was caught on the charge of second-degree murder in the case of Maria Fury's death.

Despite all the pains he took to conceal his wife's murder, Joshua Fury, 28, was charged by the police for murdering Maria Fury, 28.

After he reported his wife missing, the police found her after several days of police search, reported by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The first hearing for the murder of Maria Fury will be on Wednesday, but the prosecutor's office asked to grat him a $2 million bail.

He even claimed to look for her along her usual walking route, mentioned the attorney's office in a statement. When no trace was found, a helicopter was used in the search later on.

Since there was no trace of Maria on Friday, it prompted a widened search to include her family and friends soon after.

Marital problems and a suffering wife

It was later discovered that the couple were having marriage issues, and Maria was fed up enough to leave Fury. This was revealed by the in-laws who saw her spouse as controlling and possessive.

Based on this information, a search warrant was obtained and cadaver-sniffing dogs were brought to the house.

A body was detected by the dogs in the crawlspace in the lower house level, said the prosecutors. This slot measured no more than four feet tall with a dirt floor under it. They discovered a plastic covering on top of the floor. The cadaver dogs were spot on where Fury put his wife's lifeless body.

The digging was done in shifts. Finally, the police found Maria's remains at 1.30 a.m. on a Saturday.

The autposy report of Maria stated that the victim died from asphyxiation from duct tape, with a plastic bag placed directly over the victim's mouth and nose, that was still on her when the corpse was dug up. Some trauma around her neck was detected too.

It did not take much time for Fury to admit to the murder. He attempted to blame Maria's ex in the murder, confirmed in the complaint.

The police said, "The case is considered an open and active investigation, and no further statements will be made."

