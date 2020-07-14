A daughter killed her dad using poisonous back rub and covered his body with concrete to conceal the horrific murder. Later on, the suspect was nabbed by law enforcement authorities.

Robert Mussack, the victim's son, said that the last text message he got from his dad was on December 7. He added that his dad complained of not feeling well after getting a back rub from his daughter, Dayna Jennings, age 45. Both father and daughter lived in the same house according to 9 News.

Based on the arrest affidavit of the Federal Heights Police, William Mussack, age 69, complained of feeling a bit drugged and slept on a reclining chair for about 15 hours. Before dozing off, the victim took a bite off a hamburger and when awoke, the hamburger was still where he left it.

That was the last time William was alive. On January 10, his corpse was covered with concrete and fingers are pointing at his daughter for the murder.

In police custody, Jennings was formally arrested for first-degree murder because of her deliberate attempt to tamper with a dead body. This was the statement from the 17th Judicial Attorney's Office, as cited WCNC.

How Dayna Jennings got caught

During the investigation of the murder, police were suspicious of cell phone calls near several dumpsters that were on the outer premises. These were tell-tale signs of foul play. Later on, they would be irreversible proof of the daughter's crime.

In addition to that, the affidavit also claimed that all of the victim's friends and family had no contact after December 9, as if he disappeared into thin air.

Finally, his brother made a missing person's report on December 28 after weeks of worrying. The sibling mentioned that none of his mobile calls were answered by his brother, which he immediately found suspicious.

When the police went to the residence at 10022 Eliot Circle that night to check on William, they were met by his daughter who said that he went away and lost his mobile.

According to the affidavit, she also told the officers that she will be calling her uncle to keep him up-to-date on her father's whereabouts.

Soon after, the brother called and claimed that William was still not answering his phone. The victim's son also insisted he had no contact with his father ever since their last conversation on December 9.

Police returned to the Mussack residence on December 29 where they were met by the daughter at the door. She then remarked to them that her dad was in the mountains with a girlfriend with no phone, according to WHAS11.

This time she let them in the house and brought them to the basement were her dad slept. Police saw a bed with woman's clothes which have not been used for a long time.

In the basement, the police notice a strong stench in the house that smelt of rot and sewage. One piece of telling evidence of foul play was a text from the victim to his daughter that had an image of a land. But a background check of the phone records revealed it was sent from the residence.

On December 29, a rep from Wells Fargo gave her a check for $500 from the father. When examined, the signature might have been forged.

On January 10, a search warrant was obtained with all the suspicious of foul play involved. They proceeded to break the crawlspace in the house and found the remains of William Mussack. Dayna Jennings only admitted putting the concrete in the crawlspace, but not to murder.

