Nintendo is Introducing players to the new Expansion Pass with the launch of The Isle of Armor additional content. Those who pre-purchased the expansion will receive Leon's sports cap and tights as an early-purchase bonus.

The bonus items will be available for download until August 31 at 7:59 a.m. PDT.

Here's the simple method of how to claim the items after the release of the Expansion Pass:

Open the X menu while inside the game. Select Mystery Gift Select Get a Mystery Gift Select Get via Internet

What you need to know

A note for those eager to try out new fashion styles is that you can change your clothes inside the fitting room of any boutique.

After players first visit a Pokemon Center when they successfully download the expansion, the Mystery Gift option will appear in the X menu of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

As new data is required to play the latest content, and Internet connection is needed to get the expansion, and therefore, the items. Fortunately, however, Nintendo Switch Online membership is not required to receive the items.

If you want to take a gander at all the available clothing items you've purchased, you can do so by visiting a boutique fitting room.

Players who purchased the Expansion Pass before the bonus items were publicly announced by Nintendo will still be able to receive them after The Isle of Armor is released.

Special Purchase Bonus

Purchasing the Expansion Pass grants you a purchase bonus. You'll be able to receive a Pikachu Uniform as well an Eevee Uniform as exclusive purchase bonuses. Players will also be able to don the fashionable outfits in the expansion as well as the base games, Pokémon Sword and Shield.

While waiting for the release of the expansion, it would be a good idea to explore the entirety of the Galar region in your new outfit.

You can receive your complimentary Pikachu, and Eevee Uniform by having your code ready and following these simple steps:

Open your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. On the X menu and press the Mystery Gift option. Press the Get a Mystery Gift option. To get online, click on the Get with Code/Password button. Enter the code you have. Watch your gift be downloaded into your game. Make sure you save your game to keep your gift items.

After you purchase the expansion, Nintendo will send you an email containing the codes for the freebies in the email address you connected to your Nintendo Account.

If, for whatever reason, you were unable to receive an email with your code on it, or unintentionally erased it, you can log in to the Nintendo Account you used to purchase the Expansion Pass using a PC or on your mobile phone. You will be able to check the codes in the shop menu by going to the usage records.

To see the Mystery Gift menu option, you will have to visit a Pokemon Center after the download is completed. Players will not be required to have Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the items.

You will get only one set of codes for each of the Pikachu Uniform and the Eevee Uniform. Each bonus code is unique, and players can only redeem them on a single game file. These codes will not give additional free outfits if used on more than one save file.

