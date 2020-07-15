With the world still grappling to go back to normal, many of us are stuck inside our homes with nothing else to do but lounge around all day. For some their idea of spending their time would be watching their favorite shows as a way to escape reality. Netflix offers just that exactly. Proving binge-worthy content that will surely ease away the boredom and will take you to places without leaving your home.

So, for the Netflix lovers out there, put on your most comfortable and cozy outfits, grab the popcorn, and your favorite drink because Netflix just has the right shows upcoming for your next "Netflix and Chill" sessions.

Kissing Booth 2



After the success of the first installment of this romantic novel turned teen-drama, Netflix is bringing back Lee, Elle, and Noah for the second time around on "Kissing Booth 2."

In the first movie, it was narrated how Elle fell in love with her best friend's brother, him also falling for her and how a "Kissing Booth" helped them admit their feelings for each other. A beautiful love story transpired, but it also discussed the importance of family and friendship.

But what happens next? What happens after Noah moves to Harvard and leaves Elle behind? Will their love survive distance, or will someone new (or old) come into each of their lives? - These are the question that "The Kissing Booth 2" will answer for all of us.

So grab your mouthwashes, chew some mints, and put on you lipgloss for "The Kissing Booth (2)" opens on July 24.

Read also: 'Glee' Cast Cursed?: The Tragic Fate of the Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, Mark Salling

Ocean's 8



What better way to welcome the 8th month of the year than with eight lovely ladies who are trying to pull off one of the biggest jewelry heists of their life?

Sandra Bullock leads the cast as Debbie Ocean, a descendant of the formidable Ocean clan known for the mischief that they manage to get away with. After being released from prison, Debbie calls in seven other women Luo (Cate Blanchett), Nine Ball (Rihanna), Tammy (Sarah Paulson), Constance (Akwafina), Amita (Mindy Kaling), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), and Daphne (Anne Hathaway) as they plan to steal a $150million Diamond necklace in the middle of the most prestigious party at NYC, the Met Gala.

Will they be able to pull it off? Or Will Debbie be back inside a jail cell? Find out as "Ocean's 8" premieres on Netflix on August 8.

Lucifer Season 5



Somebody literally went to hell and is coming back! The long wait is over for Lucifans whose deepest and darkest desire is to once again see the Prince of Darkness.

Tom Ellis comes back as the devil and an archangel? With the release of the fifth season's trailer, it seems that people left on the City of Angels are trying to move on from Lucifer's sudden departure when someone with his exact same face arrives pretending to be the devil, and it is no other than his twin brother, Michael the archangel. As Michael tries to take over Luci's life, including his love life with Detective Chloe Decker, "WWLD? (What Would Lucifer Do?),"find out as Lucifer returns on Netflix on August 21.

Related article: A Journey to the Sci-Fi Universe: Best Science Fiction Shows in Netflix This 2020

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.