Sucker Punch's brand-new game "Ghost of Tsushima" is coming out worldwide in a couple of days and several gamers have already had the chance to explore the world it offers and experience the history of the Japanese samurai and their battle for honor.

This massive and beautifully crafted open-world action game places you in the shoes - rather the swords - of historic samurai warrior Jin Sakai, one of the last surviving members of his clan.

Embark on a journey to protect the people of Tsushima Island and battle against the invading Mongol empire that has already laid waste to several nations along with their dream of conquering the East.

Sakai must set aside the teachings that have made him the samurai that he is and forge a new path of a Ghost to free Tsushima.

A beautiful world

Ghost of Tsushima delivers an amazingly detailed world that feels like it's alive with how the environment seemingly reacts to the player's every move. The developers expected players' jaws to drop at the scenery by making the d-pad button into a photo tool.

The game also comes with a consistent 30fps refresh rate whether you play on the regular PS4 or the PS4 Pro. However, Pro owners would have the advantage of being able to choose between 30fps at 1440p or an unlocked frame rate at 1080p.

Most other massive world games have one thing in common that severely causes players to express their negative opinions of - loading times. Ghost of Tsushima, however, relinquishes this fact by having seamless transitions between areas resulting in no loading times and making the entire gaming experience that much smoother.

A gruelling journey

The game takes you into its era with a breathtaking introduction into the world of samurais and pits Sakai in a fierce battle against Mongol forces in the late 13th century. Journey the lands in an attempt to rescue your uncle who was captured by the Mongols and brave their mighty chief, the infamous Kublai Khan.

Across your voyage, you would need to employ the help of various other samurai, blacksmiths, and even sneaky thieves if you wish to have a chance against the massive army that killed your brethren.

Hyped pre-release

Several major game sites and popular youtube gamers have accessed the game early and were able to dive into the lands of Tsushima and brave its waters. Each site and personality have given the game the thumbs up for marvelous gameplay and rich experience.

The Ghost of Tsushima game will surely appeal to most gamers and more so to those who enjoy samurais and bloody battles. The game's aesthetics and environment take the best of the generation's technology and bring a world to life.

The soon-to-come game is set to become one of Sony's must-have titles and nails itself as one of the contenders for game-of-the-year among fiercely competitive titles and video game producers that have challenged the norm.

