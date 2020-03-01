Television and movies usually serve as our portals to escape reality, and with video streaming sites like Netflix we have that portal with us anywhere we go. And what more is the best way to escape the hassle of real life if not a speculative image of the future, parallel universes, even extra-terrestrial life? We've got here four of the top Netflix Science-Fiction shows that will surely make your short break from real life worth it.

1. Stranger Things

This Netflix original series is a story of a group of friends from the 1980s Indiana. They live in the midst of hellish trans-dimensional intrusions, government conspiracies, awakening superpowers and shenanigans of the cold war. The show has seen its young cast grow in front of the camera with stories that give nostalgia like watching works of Steven Speilberg and Stephen King.



The Netflix hit is set to premiere its fourth and final season by the end of 2020. However, due to insistent public demand, the producers have decided to split the fourth season and releasing the second installment in 2021.

2. Black Mirror



Created by Charlie Booker, "Black Mirror" first appeared on UK's Channel 4 before it was streamed in Netflix. The series is a show that examines the "black mirrors" of society, which are our smartphones, laptops, tablets, game consoles and consumer tech which has taken over our lives. The series tackles unanticipated consequences of new technologies. The show started as a social satire but is now gearing more towards sci-fi.

New episodes of "Black Mirror" are expected to be released before 2020 ends. However, there has been no official announcement made if the show will have a sixth season and Netflix is notoriously tight-lipped on the matter.

3. Russian Doll

This series is Netflix's own "Happy Death Day," as Nadia played by Natasha Lyonne lives through the night of her 36th birthday repeatedly, dies repeatedly and wakes up in a different branch of the multiverse, yes, repeatedly. The story revolves on Nadia's quest as she tries to figure out how to beat her life-death cycle.



The show was co-created by Lyonne herself along with fellow comedy writers Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, who are also the show's executive producers. The show premiered on Netflix in February of 2019.

4. Lost in Space



Last but not the least on our top sci-fi shows is "Lost in Space." A reimagining of a classic 1965 series that is safe and predictable enough for Millenials and Generation Z but also committed to performances that invite the older populations.

The story revolves around the Robinson family and their adventure in space. The family hails from Earth who is now lost in an alien universe as they try to stick together and face the insurmountable odds that come their way.

These are only a few of the sci-fi hits coming from the streaming giant but will surely feed the hungry soul of the sci-fi lover in you.

