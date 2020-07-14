Even with her successful Hollywood career and marriage, Kelly Preston has not asked for extravagance in her life. In fact, she lived her life for the simplest pleasures like spending most of it with her family.

Back in 2018, during an interview with People, she expressed that her life couldn't get any better as she gets to spend it with her kids and husband alone.

However, her blissful life was short-lived after she succumbed to breast cancer at the age of 57. In honor of the talented artist, loving wife, and mother we look back to the beautiful life of Kelly Preston.

'Til Death Do Them Part'

The marriage of John Travolta and Preston lasted for more than 28 years. They tied the knot on the 5th of September in 1991 a few years after they first met. Their union was blessed with three beautiful children named Ella, Benjamin, and Jett.

Before Preston married Travolta, she was married for two years to Kevin Gage. She also dated other actors such as George Clooney and Charlie sheen, who she was also engaged to once.

The couple first crossed paths in 1989, during the screen test for a comedy show called "The Experts." It was also noted that Preston immediately captured the attention of the famous actor who thought it was love at first sight. However, for Preston, it was not that easy since she was in a relationship with Gage, but noted that she was really with the wrong person at the time, Heavy. reported.

More than a year after they first met, Travolta asked Preston to marry him during their vacation in Switzerland on New Year's eve. A few months later, the couple tied the knot.

Last year, during their 28th wedding anniversary, the couple exchanged touching tributes in their Instagram account, expressing their love for each other.

On June 21, Father's Day, Preston posted the last Instagram post that she ever wrote before her death which was a tribute to Travolta as the best father that she knows and loves.

Read also : Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Affair with August Alsina, Confirms Previous Split with Will Smith

'Death of a Child'

On January 2, 2009, Preston and Travolta's family faced a tremendous loss after their eldest son Jett died after a seizure attack during a family vacation in the Bahamas. Based on a report from The Mirror, the eldest Travolta child was suffered from Kawasaki disease when he was young and had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

On April 13, 2020, the day that Jett was supposed to turn 28, his father posted a photo of himself with Jett in honor of his late son. With the death of Jett, the Travolta family did not expect that only a decade and a few months later, another member of their family would be saying goodbye.

Kelly's Battle Against Breast Cancer

Despite her Hollywood status and famous husband, Kelly Preston was also human. She was a human as someone who could die at any minute, and in the past two years, she has been battling breast cancer. And on July 12, 2020 - Preston's laid down her sword and succumbed to the disease,CNN reported. However, in his Instagram post, Travolta noted that his wife did not die without fighting a courageous battle. A battle that she fought together with her closest family and friends, a battle that was not lost in vain.



Related article: Fact Check: Is Jennifer Aniston Writing a Tell-All Book About her Love Life?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.