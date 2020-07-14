A tabloid claimed that the actress and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg was fighting to survive because she was afraid that she is dying.

Is Whoopi Goldberg dying?

In December 2019, the tabloid Globe asserted that Whoopi Goldberg was slowly wilting away while she is fighting to save her life. The tabloid insultingly dubbed Goldberg as Wheezing Whoopi in the article's headline.

The tabloid claimed that at the time, the actress was afraid that she might not make it to her next birthday after she was hospitalized for pneumonia. She was seen on television wheezing just before she was hospitalized.

An alleged insider told the Globe that Whoopi is putting on a brave face on things, but deep down she is scared that her lungs are going to give up on her.

The insider also said that everyone around the actress knew what a tough cookie she was but there was still fear that her ill health has finally caught up with her and it could be fatal. She also thought she was able to recover successfully but it seems like her illness stayed and now, she is worried that her lungs might give up.

The insiders, who were unnamed in the article, said that Goldberg was so sure of her fate and that when the talk show "The View" threw her a birthday bash, it was her way of going "out of style."

The tipster continued that Goldberg wanted her birthday to be a celebration to remember just in case it was her last birthday.

The truth

The site Gossip Cop has checked on the story and has several points made. The story published by the Globe is degrading because if the actress is indeed dying, it is demeaning and distasteful to call her "wheezing and wilting" and poking fun of her supposed illness.

The reality is that the actress battled pneumonia in 2019, but she has fully recovered since. The article from the Globe came out months ago and while the actress talked about the danger of pneumonia and how severe her case was, she has since returned to co-hosting "The View" and she is doing so much better now.

Although inaccurate, it is not surprising that the Globe took another jab at the actress. Earlier this year, the tabloid also published a false article claiming that Goldberg was leaving "The View" because she is having issues with her co-host Megan McCain.

The tabloid claimed that Goldberg was fed up with McCain and she was threatening to leave the show if the producers do not "put a leash" on McCain's obnoxious behavior. The hosts of the show are known to disagree on certain topics and they butt head sometimes.

But according to a spokesperson for ABC studies, the rumor is not true. In October 2019, the Globe also claimed that McCain's co-hosts, including the actress, hater her and wanted her to quit the show.

Since McCain joined the talk show, there have been so many rumors about her relationship with her coworkers off camera and there are also a lot of incorrect stories about her attitude on set. All of the rumors are false.

