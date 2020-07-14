Around 1% of the wastes that are found in our oceans are plastic toothbrushes. People change their toothbrushes ever 3 to 4 months, so every year, more than 4.5 billion plastic toothbrushes are being thrown away.

Plastic toothbrushes, or conventional toothbrushes, are made of different types of plastics. This means that they can't be recycled and they take more than 400 years to decompose, so it ends up in the ocean, damaging marine life.

Good thing there is finally a solution to this problem. Bamboo toothbrushes is an eco-friendly choice. Bamboo toothbrushes prevents the pollution of the oceans and you no longer need to use plastic toothbrushes. It is a great alternative to traditional toothbrushes. With that being said, here are some of the best bamboo toothbrushes that you can purchase.

The Issah Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes comes in a pack of 4 toothbrushes, so it can last for a whole year. You can purchase a pack for each person in your home too. It has a smooth and natural bamboo handle, so you do not have to worry about splinters and it is also water resistant. It is stronger and harder than wood, and bamboo is more durable and healthier than plastic.

You do not need to dry the handle of your toothbrush after you use it, you just need to rinse your toothbrush and put it back into its holder, just like what you normally do with a plastic toothbrush. The packaging is also biodegradable as it is made from craft paper.

The Humble Co. Natural Bamboo Toothbrushes is developed and recommended by dentists. The toothbrush is anti-bacterial. It can be used up to 3 months. It is natural, organic and eco-friendly. It is made with a 100% biodegradable bamboo handle. The bristles of the toothbrush are BPA Free with Nylon 6 bristles, which is the most biodegradable nylon in the world. It is also free from the toxin BPA. The inside wrapper is made from plants and it is compostable.

The OLAS Biodegradable Mao Bamboo Toothbrush is sustainable. It can keep the environment happy while following the recommendation of dentists to dispose of your toothbrush ever 3 to 4 months. It is biodegradable and is made from Mao bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant on earth. It has soft and effective natural bristles.

The EcoFrenzy Kids Bamboo Toothbrush is made of high-quality materials. It is eco-friendly and biodegradable. The bristles are BPA free so it is safe for children to use. It is dyed with safe organic coloring. It also promotes zero waste packaging, it is 100% plastic free and it is made from 100% recycled material.

The Colgate Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes has a handle that is made with 100% natural, sustinably grown bamboo. The compostable toothbrush handle is easy to use and it is eco-friendly. The charcoal toothbrush with charcoal infused floss-tip soft bristles that clean hard to reach areas. The toothbrush is BPA free, its cardboard packaging is recyclable and the quality is tested.

