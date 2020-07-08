Hollywood actor Johnny Depp revealed pictures of his severed finger after actress Amber Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him. This is one of the many pieces of evidence that Depp showed during a court hearing, backing up his claim that the actress has been abusive throughout their marriage.

Court hearing

The 57-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing the news site The Sun for publishing an article that labeled him as a "wife beater" and said that the accusations of the tabloid are sick and untrue. Depp when to the High Court in London for the libel trial against the tabloid.

Depp opened up about the series of incidents in which Heard had allegedly attacked him. One of which was the time when they were in Australia in 2015 and that she threw a vodka bottle at him, severing his finger. Depp's lawyers released a picture of Depp lying on a hospital bed after the incident.

The actor's lawyers also showed a picture of his severed finger, as published by The DailyMail. Heard then claimed that the injury was caused by the actor smashing a telephone into a wall. Depp when to court on July 8 and told the court that Heard severed his finger with the second bottle that she threw at him on March 8.

The actor also added that Amber claims that during the alleged three-day hostage situation, he subjected the actress to a variety of torture and other abuse, which are not true, as reported by BBC.

Depp also said that the actress did not sustain any injuries at all during the weekend that they were in Australia, while he sustained injuries including the severed finger and a cigarette that was stubbed out on his cheek.

Depp said that his injuries made him realize that he was being verbally and physically abused by the actress and that the severity of the abuse that was inflicted upon him for years had already sunk in. He could not believe that they had come to this and he wondered what more the actress could do to him.

The "Edward Scissorhands" actor denied ever hitting Heard and said that it was inconceivable that he would ever hit a woman. He stated that it is a strong part of his moral code that he would never hit a woman under any circumstances.

While he was denying all the allegations that he harmed Heard, he launched a blistering attack on her, accusing her of being a calculating, narcissistic sociopath who only married him to further her acting career.

Verbal abuse

According to the actor's statement, Heard belittled him and called him a fat old man. He said that he found it heartbreaking and devastating to hear the actress call him a horrible father.

The actor also addressed the libel case against The Sun who published an article stating that Depp had rage-filled violent incidents on planes with Amber. What Depp said is that they were on a private jet in 2014 when Heard become verbally aggressive and started hitting him.

Depp also explained that both he and the actress recorded conversations during their marriage. In Heard's statement that was published in The Guardian, she said that she recorded their conversations to remind Depp of what he would do when using alcohol and drugs because he would not remember once he is sober.

