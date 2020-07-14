Modern humans are driven by the fast life. Our minds are increasingly losing hold of their capacity to slow down.

Having regular massages as a form of physical and mental therapy is essential, indicated Gear Hungry.

Whether you have a bad back, finished a workout, or had a productive day at the office, a calming massage at the end of a stressful day can be the conclusion to your day. Enter the massage chair, according to Rolling Stone.

Choosing a massage chair has these considerations: quality, based on quality, budget, and customer satisfaction, indicated iDapt.

1. Kahuna LM-6800 Massage Chair (Click the link to check the price)



This comfortable massage chair is user-friendly.

Multiple features include one that simulates a chiropractic massage, offering the necessary relief for those who experience back pain. Another will stretch your legs' and back's muscles as much as in yoga and will improve your flexibility.

The zero-gravity feature will offer a selection of three zero gravity positions, so you may choose the most comfortable position for you.

This model is suitable for people who experience back pain.

2. HoMedics Quad Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat (Click the link to check the price)

This model is one of the best massage chair pads and is suitable if you would not like to blow a couple of thousand bucks. The free-standing product can be positioned on any chair or couch.

The HoMedics Quad Shiatsu Massage Cushion model offers percussion, rolling massage, and kneading settings.

Merge the kneading setting with heat to relax weary, overworked muscles.

3. Infinity Altera Zero Gravity Massage Chair (Click the link to check the price)



This infinity massage chair is the ultimate relaxation.

It is pre-packed with all specialized features including varying massage techniques, L-Track, Spinal Correction & Waist Twist, and 2 zero gravity positions.

The model focuses on all the tensed areas of the body, offering relief.

To manipulate this infinity massage chair, it has features including Bluetooth connectivity and the mobile app suitable for Apple and Android devices. Another feature of the massage chair is its 3D Body scan.

Infinity provides varying massaging selections including Tapping, Rubbing, and Knocking among others.

4. Osaki OS-4000 Massage Chair (Click the link to check the price)

The zero-gravity massage this model provides is priced at an affordable price.

It has a remarkable S-track function with exceptional neck and shoulder massaging.

The foot and arm massage focus on distinguished reflex areas.

The 2 zero gravity settings position the user in the most suitable weightless position to experience a calming massage with a space-saving appearance.

The massage robot automatically adapts to match your spine's curve and initiates micro-adjustments along the way for optimal massaging service.

