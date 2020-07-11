Organizing is fun.

You could be in the hunt for creative storage solutions out of necessity or adornment desire, indicated Home Designing. There are remarkably distinctive shelves ranging from modern minimalist, industrial interiors, or charming rustic options.

There are numerous advantages to wall-mounted or floating shelving: They can be crafted to conveniently fit any space and if you relocate, they can be disassembled and reassembled, according to Remodelista.

Also, floating shelves take up less visual space, less actual space, and can be mounted over furniture, indicated Apartment Therapy.

Wall-mounted shelving is a small space secret. They make a space from good to great.

Here are our recommendations:

These bookshelves' rustic design is suitable for any interior design. They complement neutral and bold themes used in the design. The design is simple with good adornment.

The spacious shelves allow the user to organize a hefty amount of books with additional space for travel pictures.

These shelves are durable and the hanging rack is underscored by steel bars on each side for stability.

The simple design of these shelves was engineered with solid Paulownia wood. The powder-coated brackets add sophistication to your room.

The shelves are suitable for holding small plants, collectibles, and even stuffed animals.

The installation is a simple, no-nonsense process.

What you see every now and then is what attracts you. These bookshelves will cultivate a reading culture for your children.

This shelf is engineered in a way that your children can see it and even easily get a book from the shelf.

This kid bookshelf is easy to fix on the wall and the shelves are constructed with mounting anchors and screws.

Functional and stylish, this floating shelf comes in 3 varying color choices.

The installation will be a breeze as all the hardware has been incorporated.

The MDF construction makes it durable to ensure that your essentials are safe all the time. The shelves will be of service for the long-run.

These 4 floating bookcases are another suitable choice for your kid. White in color, it is a good decor to compliment your playroom, bedroom, or living room.

The good quality model is made of MDF wood.

Your child can organize their items in the floating nursery bookshelves. They can display items they love in their room.

