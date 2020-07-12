After Jada Pinkett Smith dropped a bomb and admitted her past affair during a sit down with her husband, Will Smith, Margot Robbie trended on Twitter due to her alleged past relationship with her Suicide Squad co-star.

Multiple tweets from netizens included the 30-year-old Birds of Prey star's name, most of which were wondering if she and the Smith patriarch also had an affair in the past.

According to Daily Mail, the 51-year-old actor and Robbie are not new to the affair rumors because these claims have already been made in the past and just resurfaced. It can be recalled that the two co-starred in DC's The Suicide Squad.

On top of the Twitter trend, a video of Robbie's appearance in the show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon also resurfaced. The interview happened in December of 2018 where Robbie and Fallow were playing a game and were answering personal questions.

The rule of the game was that they will answer the question and then will have the choice either to reveal what the question was or take a shot. In one instance, Robbie answered "Will Smith" in one of the mystery questions, however, instead of revealing the question, she took a shot. This prompted several theories of her possible affair with Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett's Affair

Meanwhile, Jada's revelation that she has an affair with August Alsina was the reason why people dug up the rumors about her husband and Robbie. According to Heavy, Jada's affair with Alsina started about four years ago when the Smiths were having problems in their relationship.

On top of this, Alsina also revealed his previous romantic relationship with Jada during an interview with Angela Yee. According to CNN, Alsina stated that during the time he had asked for Will's blessing on his relationship with Jada which the actor readily gave. However, Jada denied that her husband gave Alsina permission to have a relationship with her.

Jada stated that her relationship with Alsina blossomed into something romantic during a rough patch between her and her husband which made them agree to split at the time. But she insisted that her husband did not give any blessing to anyone and that the only person who can give permission to be in a relationship with her is herself.

She also stated that she understood why Alsina said those things. Jada stated that Alsina only wanted to make it clear that he is not a homewrecker and that is why he interpreted his conversation with Will as a blessing.

Meanwhile, Alsina further stood on his statement and posted an Instagram post that talked about a number of topics but emphasized on the power of the truth.

At the moment, Jada and Will have reconciled and are now at a happy place in their relationship.



