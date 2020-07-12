After Jada Pinkett Smith dropped a bomb and admitted her past affair during a sit down with her husband, Will Smith, Margot Robbie trended on Twitter due to her alleged past relationship with her Suicide Squad co-star.
Multiple tweets from netizens included the 30-year-old Birds of Prey star's name, most of which were wondering if she and the Smith patriarch also had an affair in the past.
According to Daily Mail, the 51-year-old actor and Robbie are not new to the affair rumors because these claims have already been made in the past and just resurfaced. It can be recalled that the two co-starred in DC's The Suicide Squad.
On top of the Twitter trend, a video of Robbie's appearance in the show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon also resurfaced. The interview happened in December of 2018 where Robbie and Fallow were playing a game and were answering personal questions.
The rule of the game was that they will answer the question and then will have the choice either to reveal what the question was or take a shot. In one instance, Robbie answered "Will Smith" in one of the mystery questions, however, instead of revealing the question, she took a shot. This prompted several theories of her possible affair with Will Smith.
Jada Pinkett's Affair
Meanwhile, Jada's revelation that she has an affair with August Alsina was the reason why people dug up the rumors about her husband and Robbie. According to Heavy, Jada's affair with Alsina started about four years ago when the Smiths were having problems in their relationship.
On top of this, Alsina also revealed his previous romantic relationship with Jada during an interview with Angela Yee. According to CNN, Alsina stated that during the time he had asked for Will's blessing on his relationship with Jada which the actor readily gave. However, Jada denied that her husband gave Alsina permission to have a relationship with her.
Jada stated that her relationship with Alsina blossomed into something romantic during a rough patch between her and her husband which made them agree to split at the time. But she insisted that her husband did not give any blessing to anyone and that the only person who can give permission to be in a relationship with her is herself.
She also stated that she understood why Alsina said those things. Jada stated that Alsina only wanted to make it clear that he is not a homewrecker and that is why he interpreted his conversation with Will as a blessing.
Meanwhile, Alsina further stood on his statement and posted an Instagram post that talked about a number of topics but emphasized on the power of the truth.
View this post on InstagramGod said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your “idea” & “image” feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love! A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on Jul 3, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT
At the moment, Jada and Will have reconciled and are now at a happy place in their relationship.
