On July 6, 2020, a proponent of the "QAnon" movement, DeAnna Lorraine, who tried to win a seat in the U.S Congress, posted a message on Twitter stating that the lead members of the Trump Administration's White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was married to the sister of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite, and accomplice of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Is there truth to this claim?

DeAnna Lorraine's post included a picture of Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady. It also included a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of Christine Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's sister. However, they are different Christines and they are not related to each other. This means that there is no truth to Lorraine's claims.

Dr. Anthony Fauci's wife, Christine Grady, was born in 1952 in New Jersey. She attended Georgetown University and she authored hundreds of papers in the field of bioethics. She also served on the President's Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues from 2010 to 2017 and she is currently the Chief of the Department of Bioethics for the National Institutes of Health.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell's sister, Christine Maxwell, was born in 1950 in France and she co-founded Magellan, which is one of the early search engines on the internet. Maxwell was also a doctoral candidate at The University of Texas at Dallas in 2019, according to The Daily Beast.

Also Read: Group of White Men Almost Lynched a Black Man in Indiana

Due to numerous people pointing it out, Lorraine deleted her tweet and she admitted on Twitter that she was wrong about Dr. Fauci being married to Christine Maxwell.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell, a 58-year-old British socialite, who was named by numerous victims of Epstein as an abuser and rapist, has been arrested last week in New Hampshire. Maxwell was nowhere to be found when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019, but there were charges against her for allegedly facilitating Epstein's recruitment of children, as reported by CNN.

In the United States, she lived a very public life and she is often spotted in private parties of politicians, royalties, and celebrities. Maxwell was even invited to the wedding of Chelsea Clinton, Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter.

However, the spokesperson for Chelsea Clinton, Bari Lurie, said that the only reason why Clinton was linked to Maxwell was that she was dating a friend of Chelsea's.

In 2000, Maxwell was also pictured together with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, alongside Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was also spotted in the infamous picture of Prince Andrew, which showed him hugging the waist of Virginia Roberts.

According to Roberts, she was just a minor when Epstein exploited her with the assistance of Maxwell. She was forced to have sex with Epstein's elite friends, including Prince Andrew. The prince then denied the claims and said he does not remember ever taking a picture with Roberts.

In 2012, she founded the charity, the TerraMar Project, for ocean conservation. But the organization ceased operations in December 2019, which is the same year that the federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein for operating a child sex trafficking ring fro 2002 to 2005.

Related Article: ICE to Deport International Students if their Universities Do Not Hold In-Person Classes this Fall

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.