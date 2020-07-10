Privacy is very important, especially in your own home or office space. If you do not wish to use curtains, then you can use window stickers that will add color and style in your room.

Window stickers are made from high-quality materials with amazing printing options. The stickers can be removed from a paper backing and then you can easily put it on another surface.

You can choose the design and the color that you want. Window stickers can let you enjoy life easily and safely. With that being said, here are some of the best window stickers that you can purchase.

The Coavas Window Film Non Adhesive is a one meter foil glass that provides privacy and lets you enjoy your home or office space. In using this non adhesive window sticker, you can use a hair dryer in order to soften the film or you can soak the film in warm water.

Under cold weather, scrape the film a few times with a hard card to make sure that the bubbles are removed. The sticker provides heat insulation in the summer and heat preservation in the winter. The blocks moderate glares and 96% harmful UV rays, it prevents furniture from fading and it allows soft light for your room.

The CottonColors Brand Window Film protects your health and life from broken glass and it also increase the strength of the glass or it keeps glass fragments tightly attacked on the film by its original shape. The sticker does not splash and it does not deform. It also gives you complete privacy. It can protect your eyes and skin and it protects your furniture from aging an fading as it blocks around 96% of harmful UV rays. The sticker is easy to fix, easy to remove and it is easy to reuse. The sticker does not fade, it has no bubbles and it can also be reused and it has a long using time.

The rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film has a striking pattern and stylish decoration. It has special irregular patterns and this 3D window film creates rainbow visual effect when sunlight shines through after installation. It also brings unique decoration on your windows and it is a cost-effective, alternative to heavy and expensive blinds or curtains.

The sticker is strong enough to block sunlight and harmful UV rays. It is made of premium material, the glass film effectively reduces glares, blocks 84% UVA and 99% UVB rays. It also protects your skin and furniture from getting exposed to sunlight by letting filtered natural light in. It also creates a very soft atmosphere for you.

The Volcanics Window Privacy Film has a glue free design that cuts down chemical release drastically. You can apply it in minutes and it firmly sticks to windows. It is easy to remove and it leaves no residue after removal and the film can also be use again. It blocks up to 96% of UV rays and it reduces glare up to 79%. It slows down fading on flooring, furniture and it cuts energy bill up to 30% by rejecting 45% to 85% of Total Solar Energy.

