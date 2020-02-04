Power washers are useful tools for most household chores that involve heavy-duty cleaning. Here are the best window cleaning tips that will come in handy for this particular household chore.

Knowing how to use a power washer will cleanse most dirt, debris, and dust that will not stand up against a pressure washer. This is also an important prep for painting the windows and other related home maintenance. Getting the best power washer can also help you complete the job with ease. Just follow all these steps below to get the most out of these window cleaning tips.

1. Check the condition of the windows you need to work with before cleaning.

Before blasting the window with the power washer, there are several steps to do. Take a good look at the windows to clean. Check the condition of the window panes if there are no damages to any part. Now, see if the sealing for the glass is okay with nothing wrong.

Next, check the glazing if there is no problem at all. If the caulking seals are not okay, reseal it before any pressure washing is done. Avoid spots on the windowpane that needed repainting because pressure washers can cause loosening or chipping paint especially if the water stream is not too gentle but stronger.

2. Soil beneath the windows.

Chemicals that are present in soap will be diluted when it reaches the soil. These chemicals clean better for washing windows.

3. Always add a soap concentrate to the water reservoir when washing.

Things needed to get the best clean at this point are multi-use soap, that is recommended by the specific brand of washer. Not all formulas are suitable for everyone, so choose one that can deliver the best results. Most soaps are usable for windows, siding, and sidewalks. Attach the soap tip to the end of the pressure wand until the water streams into the soap tip, which spurts a stream of soapy water.

Pressure can be adjusted to several settings, like low pressure and stronger pressure that is used for various purposes. When the pressure is low, the spray will be at 60-degree angle spray, but the strong pressure is 40%, until a sharp stream. It is crucial to know how to set the proper pressure that will not damage any part of the window or the glass.

4. Hit the window at a 45-degree angle for better cleaning action.

Use the spray by spraying water into the trim of the pane at a 45-degree angle from the window and pane. Use it at an angle to lift the debris, not blast straight, which is not advisable. One advantage is to remove paint flaking off the window frame, once the paint is removed. Another new layer of paint can be applied to the cleaner window frame.

5. Clean the window with water.

Stop using the pressure washer and use the general tip for this part of the best window cleaning tips. Best to use a 15 to 20-degree angle that should send a stream, to remove all the dirt and soap. Move the pressure with a top to bottom movement to clean the window frame.

6. Check damage after washing.

Check the sealing caulk and glazing to see if nothing is damaged. Next, let it dry before priming and painting. Do the priming and painting after several days, to make sure it is done right.