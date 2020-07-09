A Danville dad was ambushed and shot while off-roading, but he luckily managed to stop the car so his son can hide in the brush. Although he was able to save his son, the man died from fatal wounds inflicted by the unknown gunman, reported KTVU.

Family of Dr. Ari Gershman are now dealing with the sudden and violent death of the family patriarch. According to one of his cousins, Marlo Meyer-Berer, Ari was out last Friday with his son.

The victim's profession is running trials for pharmaceuticals to ready them for the market. According to Berer, who said the only things his cousin was crazy about is his family and outdoors.

His cousin added that Ari was kind and not the type to hurt anything. Further asking the question why anyone would kill him.

A day of fun was the last for him

Ari just got a new Jeep 4x4 for off-roading which was one of his hobbies. He was with his 15-year son Jack, for quality time that ended dreadfully. They spent the day riding the new Jeep in Sierra County and were on the way home that night.

While on the move, Ari stopped the jeep on the bend to check what way is the right direction home.

With the Jeep parked, there was an ATV that came from behind them. Seemingly lost, Ari decided to ask the directions to get out of there.

He turned around so that he can get the proper direction in going back home. However, in an instant, shots were fired at the jeep where the father and son were sitting.

Also read: Pastor Shot Two Neighbors Dead In Front of His Daughter After Heated Altercation Escalated

According to Berer, there was no exchange from the gunman and Ari, who just popped rounds that were directed at the jeep.

She said that Ari jammed on the gas pedal to save Jack, but he was hit square in the chest. Shot and dying he pulled to the roadside with the jeep. Trying to save his son from the gunman, he stopped the jeep to give time for the other to run away. At that point, he succumbed to his wounds and feel where the investigators discovered his body, mentioned Fox 5 NY.

Jack survived the gunman

Jack Gershman ran and hid in the brush for about 30 hours. He was alone for some time before rescued, confirmed ABC 7 News.

It seems before meeting the Gershmans, the killer had met two people but they were alive.

According to Berer, Jack was hidden and he was hearing helicopters coming. He was thinking of runing out of hiding but he was scared that his dad's killer will see him.

Ari's son was not confident to get out alive. He was able to send a video that might be his last. The mobile phone had almost no power.

The videos sent to his mother was crushing after Jack witnessed his dad getting shot. But Jack survived and got rescued the next day safe.

The shooter was identified as John Thomas Conway, 40, cited San Francisco Chronicle.

Related article: Missing Maryland Teen Murdered in a Walking Trail Before 18th Birthday

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.