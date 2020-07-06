A Las Vegas pastor who was aggravated finally gave in to his deadly instincts. Following a heated altercation, he killed his neighbor and her friend.

Prior to the shooting incident, the pastor had a few run-ins with his elder neighbor, according to Oxygen. The victim was a 56-year-old woman who was gunned down right outside their apartment, based on police reports.

Details of the murder

During the investigation of the case, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spenser found out how the neighbors' argument turned deadly. The shooter was identified as Andrew Cote, age 36, who pulled the trigger.

The investigators discovered that there had been some bad blood between the two neighbors for some time now. His neighbor was identified as Mildred Oliva, 71, whom he had a tiff with for quite some time now, as cited in Las Vegas Sun.

Prior to the incident, one of the nearby homeowners even had a restraining order that was directed towards Oliva and Cote. Their differences were already causing a commotion in their community.

Police records have registered several instances that they had to intercede with the feuding Oliva and Cote. Both neighbors have had big differences that will eventually lead to murder.

The feud gets worse

The afternoon of June 25 may have been the last stray for Cote. Allegedly, Mildred Oliva sprayed Cote and one of his children with a water hose during one of their arguments. The police was called afterwards.

Later in the day, Olivo called her friend Timothy Hanson who is 56 years old. Apparently, Olivo was scared of what Cote was capable of. This is what the family of the victim said when interviewed by KLAS-TV after the incident.

On the night of June 25, Cote was really mad and told Olivo, who was currently showing, to put her clothes on. According to witnesses, Cote was shouting on the other side of the brick wall in between their lots.

Things would take a deadly turn as Cote would reach the end of his rope. Even Hanson was mad at this point as well. He began screaming at Cote in the opposite yard and that got Cote more enraged than usual. His daughter was in the yard when Hanson shouted back.

The argument got worse and Cote went out of his house with a shotgun. He headed to the other house, and that's when things took a twisted turn.

The police stated that Cote used the shotgun to blast both Olivo and Hanson in the cranium. Cote thought they were dead, but Hanson moved, and he got blasted with the shotgun one more time. These horrifying details were mentioned in the arresting officer report, 8 News Now.

After killing both of them, he got his daughter and reported the murder to the police. The victims were dead from their shotgun wounds and couldn't be saved when the authorities arrived.

Cote is a pastor at the Baptist church Iglesia Bautista de Fe y Amor. He's currently charged with murder on two counts with no bail.

