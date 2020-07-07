Tragedy strikes as the family of a missing Maryland teen who was thought to have been missing is now found. Her corpse was discovered along a walking trail that opened up more questions about her murder.

In the aftermath of the discovery of the murdered girl's corpse, several suspects were apprehended. About two suspects were confirmed as possibly guilty for slaying the Maryland teen who was dead nearby a walking trail, reported Oxygen.

The missing teen was discovered by accident

Tykerria Katherine Dawson, 17, was thought to be just missing until her corpse was found last Saturday by accident, based on the report from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The exact location is a walking trail in Briargrove Court around 5 pm when someone discovered the corpse. When the body was examined at the crime scene, there were ndication of injuries inflicted on the deceased. Discovering this evidence moved investigators to label it as homicide instead of just an accident.

Who are the suspects

Suspected for the murder of Tykerria are two individuals, who are a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. This was the conclusion of the sheriff's office after talking to people and gathering possible evidence to find the likely suspects.

The two teens were placed in police custody on Wednesday and both are given charges of first-degree murder. An extra charge is to commit first degree murder as well, when they were apprehended.

According to the sheriff's office, both are considered adults.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, Taylor Clarke remarked to People that authorities consider the murder of Tykerria as an isolate occurrence.

The investigators do not buy it as just a randomly violent act, added Clarke.

Authorities stressed to the source that both victims and suspects were familiar.

During the press brief, no more details were added why the two suspects killed the victim.

She added that seeing the corpse made her scream but there was no reaction or any sign of life.

Linda Blume who lived near the trail added that the place where the body was found is near some homes with a stream that is usually quiet.

Ms. Blum added that the area is where kids play whenever they can.

Remembrances of Dawson

The loss of Tykerria saddens her family and friends. She is seen as a bubbly and jolly person, wrote Frederick News Post.

According to her sister Tiesha she was positive and full of life.

Had it not been for the untimely murder keeping her from celebrating the 18Thof her life, she was due to be graduating from her school.

The two suspects are now in jail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

