You may consider buying a wedge pillow for propping up to watch TV or read in bed. Wedge pillows position your head and neck that can help nighttime heartburn or snoring, reported The Strategist.

According to Michael Gelb, a dentist focusing on TMJ and sleep disorders founder of The Gelb Center, the wedge pillow "prevents the lower jaw and tongue from falling back into the airway while sleeping on the back (and) helps reduce the negative pressure which worsens reflux."

Falling into deep slumber can be difficult if you are experiencing nighttime ailments, according to Best Advisor. An example is sleep apnea which is a potentially fatal illness and requires your attention.

It is vital to implement the utilization of aids and devices in order to properly sleep, reported Sleep Health.

Here are our recommendations:

1. Avana Kind Bed Wedge Pillow

This wedge pillow set comes with 4 varying pieces to offer you the best support and comfort. It is suitable for individuals confined to their bed for a prolonged duration and also others tackling health conditions.

With the design of the curved edge, the wedge offers full-body support.

The model is accompanied by high-density quality foam that assures extended usage period.

2. Bed Wedge Pillow with Memory Foam Top



This 12-inch wedge pillow provides the best quality back elevation for a calm and proper body posture when resting, reading, and sleeping among others.

The user will sleep more conveniently on his side or back, releasing back and muscle tension.

The wedge pillow has been orthopedically specialized for patients with heart complications, the elderly, acid reflux patients, and patients who have undergone neck and rotator surgery.

3. Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Wedge Pillow



The therapeutic wedge pillow will allow you to sleep with an incline to tackle Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) or frequent reflux.

The pillow is extra helpful even if the user is merely congested from a cold and cannot endure the horizontal position without prompting a coughing fit.

If you use this pillow nightly for your chronic illness, it makes use of a gradual incline and you have the choice of how high the pillow sits during your purchase.

4. Therapeutica Orthopedic Sleeping Pillow



Ideal for sleep apnea, this wedge pillow was crafted by an ergonomic designer and doctor of chiropractic and is also a suitable option for those who experience with general neck or back soreness.

This model offers a large amount of support for the head and neck with a contoured neck ridge and cradled headrest cavity.

This wedge pillow uses non-toxic and non-allergenic foam that supplies firm support regardless of your sleeping position.

