The summer season may call for summer dresses, tank tops, and short shorts, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, booking a salon waxing appointment will not ensue.

Fortunately, at-home waxing kits have been developed to be convenient and more user-friendly, reported Elle.

Even notwithstanding the pandemic, the pain factor and the process of hair waxing at a salon are tedious. At-home waxing kits are equipped with every tool you will need to offer you waxing sessions at a professional level in the comfort of your home, according to Style Craze.

There are numerous products you may readily use at home that will also ease the strain on your wallet, reported The Strategist.

Here are our recommendations:

1. GiGi Mini Pro Hair Removal Waxing Kit (Click the link to check the price)



(Click the photo to check the price)

Gigi's waxing products have been growing to have a cult following as they have been recommended from the "Today" show to Into the Gloss.

According to beauty writer and consultant Jeanette Zinno, Gigi's kit that includes honey wax, applicators, and muslin to a professional's arsenal of tools.

In addition to the wax and waxing warmer, the kit is equipped with a pre-wax cleaner, a cream that slows hair growth, muslin cloths, post-wax concealer, post-epilation lotion, and post-wax cooling gel.

2. Organic Sugar Hair Removal Wax (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

This Parissa classic kit (hot wax heated in the microwave with cloth strips) removed the most hair, leaving the skin very smooth in Good Housekeeping's lab tests.

Even though the duration of use is longer than that of other products, testers did not think it caused them inconvenience to prepare.

This organic wax is a washable hair remover that is also gentle towards the environment and suitable for all hair types everywhere on the body.

Also Read: The Best Wireless Earbuds for Work and Entertainment

3. Nads Facial Wax Strips (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

The formula is suitable for your delicate skin on the face: hypoallergenic, made with natural beeswax, and fragrance-free.

Aside from the wax, the stripes are also noteworthy. They are flexible with a contour weave technology and are designated to adhere to curves and seemingly unreachable spots around the face such as the chin or upper lip to provide you the smoothest result.

4. GiGi Brazilian Hair Removal Waxing Kit (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

If you find applying wax and moving quickly to adhere the strip to it before cooling down a struggle, the Gigi Brazilian Waxing Kit is a suitable choice.

This kit's Brazilian Hard Wax heats up in minutes and applies smoothly on the skin, designated for the body, face, and bikini area.

The hard wax is most especially suitable for the bikini area. It is made for coarser hairs and wraps around each one for it to be conveniently removed.

Related Article: The Best Amazon Kitchen Knives of 2020

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.