In a public appearance that sparked hope to most of America, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the next coronavirus disease (COVID-19) economic relief package could include a round two of the stimulus checks, Monday.

According to McConnell, the second round of stimulus checks may prioritize those who are at the bottom of the economic food chain. This means that people with low income or whose livelihood has been deeply affected by the pandemic will be the priority. This is because based on a study published by the Federal Reserve back in May 40% of households that had income lower than $40,000 lost jobs back in March.

Moreover, McConnell said that he believed that those with said income have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, emphasizing that most of them worked in the hospitality industry, Business Insider reported.

The statement from McConnell has given stress on the continued debate among the Republicans on the possible scope of the next direct aid of the coronavirus stimulus package. This also echoed the previous comments given by Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council who stated that the people who lost their source of income and are currently in most need should receive direct aid from the government.

However, the statement released by McConnell did immediately give a clearer view it will reflect a new position on his take with the negotiations regarding the stimulus package. His office is also yet to give any comments on this.

Trump Tells Americans Second Stimulus Check is Expected in 2020

According to a report from WREG Memphis, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the second round of stimulus checks may be distributed to Americans within 2020. Trump also stated that the next stimulus package is currently under works and will happen sooner rather than later.

In addition, Trump also stated that the administration is currently still discussing and negotiating the exact amount that should go round in the next relief distribution.

On top of this, one of Vice President Mike Pence's top aides stated on Tuesday that the White House is considering the next package to total around $1 trillion, according to Bloomberg.

It was also noted that aside from the stimulus checks, the next round of the relief package could include provisions for a back-to-work tax credit, a ta cut on payrolls, and other changes to unemployment benefits.

The statements from both Trump and Pence came after the statement of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that the White House fully supports the additional stimulus. He also noted that there are proposals that are being studied which extends beyond the direct check which has previously been sent to taxpayers.

Meadows further noted that they are currently looking into the best ways to help Americans amidst the pandemic that has crippled even the world's largest economies. HE said that the administration has been clear of its full support on the stimulus check but they are deliberating the best way to aid Americans during this time.



