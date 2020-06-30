The coronavirus pandemic has forced children to stay at home for their safety, but the classes are still ongoing. Online classes and home schooling are the alternative after schools were closed down. Because of this, parents are now the ones who are teaching their children about the different subjects, and it can be overwhelming.

The key to teaching a child is to do is slowly, and having a great worksheet to guide you and your child can also make things easier. With that being said, here are some of the best worksheets that you can purchase to make home schooling easier and better.

The School Zone Big Preschool Workbook can help educate your children and create life-long learners. It comes with flash cars, digital content, readers, workbooks, games and toys. Your child can write in the workbook pages and it is so much better than typing on a computer because it can help children focus and learn. The flash cards create puzzle cards and bed-time shadow art that offers fast, fun and easy ways to memorize new information. The tablet that comes with the package is called Little Scholar and it can help prepare children for pre-K through 1st grade because it is loaded with School Zone's learning curriculum.

The My Preschool Workbook can help kickstart your child's education. The workbook is bursting with exciting challenges and it combines the best features of preschool workbooks. Developing abilities and skills has never been this fun, and this workbook can help your child be ready before their scholastic journey begins. Your child can match pictures, connect dots, follow paths and trace shapes all while learning.

The Tracing For Toddlers helps toddlers begin early tracing skills.Your child can use pencil at an early age and slowly practice tracing with easy and fun tracing activities for children in this workbook. The workbook includes tracing lines, strokes, curves, shapes and letters. The activities in the workbook starts easy but it slowly increases in difficulty. The workbook is also loaded with incredible colorful illustrations that can help your child's creativity. The book has a gorgeous cover design and the pages are printed on 60-gram interior paper. The prints are massive so it is good for reading.

The Preschool Big Fun Workbook is developed with education experts and it is teacher-approved. This workbook will engage preschoolers and get them excited about learning. There are 250 pages of Hidden Pictures puzzles, humor and skills practice. Preschoolers will practice a lot of skills in subjects like early math and pre-reading through exercises that will help boost their confidence and supplement what they are learning in their play group and classroom. The key subjects covered by the workbook includes language, math, shapes and arts. It teaches your child how to write in uppercase and lowercase letters, rhyme, sight words, write numbers, count, patterns, adding and subtracting.

