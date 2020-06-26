While many people are still trapped inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many have started their own gardens to spend their spare time. We have compiled a few tools which may help you cultivate the green thumb in you.

TACKLIFE 6 Piece Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Garden Tools Set

A trowel, that you can use to dig plants, and while you take up and transplant other smaller plants or flowers using this tool it will damage its roots. If you want to take off or design a weed in your garden, the set also has a weeder which is your go-to as its lever principle makes your weeding experience amazing.

When transporting scoops of soil and fertilize plants, this soil scoop is perfect for it has an ergonomic handle that lessens the stress on your hands when gardening plus its saw tooth edge helps you open bags of fertilizer or seeds for an easier gardening experience. Some seeds require a specific depth of the soil where it will be planted and this transplant trowel is perfect as it gives you accurate measurement while easing your transplant of small plants and flowers.

This tool is designed to easily remove vegetation and loose soil for an easier way of planting, its sharp prongs could cultivate or could cause abrasions but with this one it come s with a safe kit covering the sharp tips of the tool. Bypass Pruning shear is a tool that can easily cut branches that have 2cm diameter and since in can potentially causing accidents, this tool is built with a safety lock to avoid any unnecessary infliction. And last but not the least, all of the tools mentioned can be placed together storage tote bag to avoid being misplaced, and it is not the only purpose as its main storage allows you to store the vegetation that you have collected while gardening.

Indeed, this Heavy Duty Garden Tools Set may just have every thing your garden needs.

Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners

Do not have any idea how to garden? Do not have big space for gardening. Worry no more as this book will be your perfect guide to raise bed-gardens at home.

This book, Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners includes Raised-bed gardening 101 which tackles from planting box construction to mixing and maintaining soil, a step-by-step instructional book that makes it easy to start gardening.

It also provides ideas from greenhouse to green thumb which can help your garden thrive as it gives you detailed suggestions for seed starting, partner planting, and crop rotation.

It is a total game-changer in your gardening journey as it delivers efficiency and an organized way of gardening.

Odziezet Potato Grow Bag 7 Gallon Garden Planting Bag

These pots are on a different level in terms of planting root crops as its flap-velcro window gives you easy access for harvesting the vegetables that you have nurtured for months without destroying the plant set up itself.

It can also be used for another type of root crop as it is reusable and washable and the soil or compost that you have previously used can be utilized again for another root crop as this Grow bags are perfect for planting potato, taro, carrots, onions, garlic, and radish.

HOSE & SPRAYER

Many garden blogs have called this hose one of the best made. Made from high-quality, durable, leak-proof materials the water hose is sturdy enough to use it for a long time - no need to buy garden hoses every season extra-flexible 3750D polyester fabric cover protects the double latex inner tube & allows expanding of the garden hose up to 50 Feet.

With its high quality, leak-proof, and durable materials, this water hose is perfect for it is sturdy enough and can last for long time usage. It also gives you additional savings by not purchasing another set of hose every planting season because of its flexible design that allows you to store it any way you want it without breaking it. It also includes pattern hose nozzles and a controlling knob that allows you to control the pressure coming out from the hose.

It is a perfect gift for all of your gardener friends as well.

