With the current state of global health, it has been proven that viruses, tiny as they are can be one of the most deadly things the world has to face. SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has taken lives, crippled economies, and even taken over nations in a way no war ever has. Thus, in order to be safe against it, we need to arm ourselves from this invisible foe.

Aside from droplets of body fluids, there have been some studies that suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted through fomites. Fomites are objects which serve as the secondary route of infection, materials on white the pathogens can cling on to and spread disease. This means, everything we touch may be infected with the virus and may get us sick.

In view of this, frequent and proper hand washing and disinfecting surfaces have been recommended by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We have compiled some of the disinfectant products available online which may keep you safe from coronavirus.

Diversey Virex TB Disinfectant Cleaner

This one step-disinfectant, deodorizer, and cleaner has been recommended for use in hospitals, schools, laboratories, and even at home. Disinfecting surfaces in three minutes, it has proven effective against a large number of microorganism including bacteria and viruses. Virex TB disinfectant's formula has also been suggested to be used on non-porous materials and surfaces such as walls, floors, and countertops. It is also ready to use and requires no dilution, its sprayable feature also allows a more efficient way of disinfecting.

KIMTECH Kimwipes Delicate Task Wipers

For 60 years, Kimtech Kimwipes Delicate Task Wipes has built a legacy on being the wipes used for cleaning surfaces, instruments, medical offices, and supplies. The said wipes are reliable in easily wiping off and cleaning liquids, dust, and small particles on any surfaces. It is also waste-reducing since its container is designed to dispense one wipe at a time. An eco-friendly wipe, which may save your life by cleaning off germs from surfaces in your home.

Indigi CleanBox Ultraviolet UV-C Light Phone Sterilizer

During these days when technology has almost taken over lives, especially now that many have been stuck inside their homes amid the lockdowns. Mobile phones have been the only connection to the outside world, and undeniably it is one of the objects people most often touch. Thus, it may also carry the most viruses which may make one ill. With the help of the Indigi CleanBox Ultraviolet UV-C Light Phone Sterilizer, it can be assured that the phone which helps you connect to other people will not bring you disease. It is equipped with ultraviolet light sterilizer which can penetrate into the areas of the phone which cannot be reached by just wiping it off. It is recommended that phones should be sanitized in this sterilizer at least once a day.

DIY Homemade Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays with Natural Recipes: A Practical Step-by-Step Guide to making Antiviral and Antibacterial Surface and Hand Wipes and Disinfectant Solutions

And for those who are into Do-It-Yourself stuff, a guide on making your own disinfectant to protect you and your family will not hurt. In this guide, you may learn how to make disinfectants out of things that may just be lying around your home. It also gives a guide on pathogens and how they interact with the environment.

